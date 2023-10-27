Bournemouth vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Bournemouth host Burnley at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and is this the game when the Cherries finally secure their first Premier League win of the season?

The pressure is mounting on new manager Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries have draw three and lost six of their opening nine games of the season, including a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves last time out as their old boss Gary O’Neil masterminded a comeback win against Bournemouth. Iraola’s ideas are extremely good but it is taking this Bournemouth squad a long time to become accustomed to his high-pressing tactics. This feels like a big game for Iraola as Bournemouth have a tough run of fixtures after this home clash against Burnley, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa all coming up in their next four Premier League outings.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley could do with a win too as they’ve won just once after their return to the Premier League but they sit just one point and one place above Bournemouth in the table. As expected, scoring goals has been an issue for the Clarets as they’re the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with only Bournemouth (six) scoring fewer goals than the Premier League new boys. Don’t expect a goal-fest down on the South Coast on Saturday.

Focus on Bournemouth

As we said, the pressing tactics just aren’t working for Bournemouth and scoring goals is a massive problem too. This squad of players excelled in a counter-attacking system last season but this new system is taking them a long time to figure out. Will Bournemouth keep the faith in Iraola? They have to for a little while longer and the only positive for them so far this season is that they’re only two points from safety. Injuries have impacted them too but they’ve eased a little, with Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes all out with injury and Lewis Cook suspended for this game after he was sent off against Wolves.

Focus on Burnley

Despite their promotion last season and winning the Championship title at a canter, Kompany’s side had a lot of changes over the summer and so many new players are still settling in. Burnley are in limbo as they’re not quite playing the total football style which gained them promotion but they aren’t playing an ultra defensive counter-attacking style either. It’s tough to know what this Burnley side are right now. Injury-wise they have a few issues with Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal and Jacob Brunn Larsen out, while Conor Roberts is suspended and the duo of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Manuel Benson are battling to be fit.

