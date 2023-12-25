Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brentford host Wolves on Wednesday as an intriguing clash is set up in west London.

The Bees have had a break over the festive period so far with their game against Manchester City postponed due to the Club World Cup. Thomas Frank’s side have so many injury problems, so they were glad to have a bit of a rest.

Wolves have been in decent form playing wise in recent weeks under Gary O’Neil and they got a big win against Chelsea on Christmas Eve as they continue to turn Molineux into a fortress. We all know how tough it is to play against Wolves.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (December 27)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford focus, team news

The Bees just can’t catch a break with injuries this season and Thomas Frank’s side have done a wonderful job to keep themselves away from the relegation picture as we enter the midway point. With Ivan Toney’s return coming up soon, Brentford fans will be hoping they can kick on in the second half of the season. If, of course, Toney isn’t sold in the January window.

OUT: Ben Mee (suspension), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Mathias Jensen (adductor), Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kristofer Ajer (foot), Frank Onyeka (suspension), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)

Wolves focus, team news

O’Neil has a very settled lineup but Dawson limping off against Chelsea last time out will be a concern. Jose Sa looked very rusty in stages during the game against Chelsea but that’s understandable given his time out with a shoulder injury. Overall, Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes do a great job to hold things together in midfield and Wolves’ attackers are always ready to hit teams on the counter and they’re dangerous from set pieces too.

OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (knee)