Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 25, 2023 10:08 AM

Brentford host Wolves on Wednesday as an intriguing clash is set up in west London.

WATCH BRENTFORD v WOLVES LIVE

The Bees have had a break over the festive period so far with their game against Manchester City postponed due to the Club World Cup. Thomas Frank’s side have so many injury problems, so they were glad to have a bit of a rest.

Wolves have been in decent form playing wise in recent weeks under Gary O’Neil and they got a big win against Chelsea on Christmas Eve as they continue to turn Molineux into a fortress. We all know how tough it is to play against Wolves.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (December 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford focus, team news

The Bees just can’t catch a break with injuries this season and Thomas Frank’s side have done a wonderful job to keep themselves away from the relegation picture as we enter the midway point. With Ivan Toney’s return coming up soon, Brentford fans will be hoping they can kick on in the second half of the season. If, of course, Toney isn’t sold in the January window.

OUT: Ben Mee (suspension), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Mathias Jensen (adductor), Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kristofer Ajer (foot), Frank Onyeka (suspension), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)

Wolves focus, team news

O’Neil has a very settled lineup but Dawson limping off against Chelsea last time out will be a concern. Jose Sa looked very rusty in stages during the game against Chelsea but that’s understandable given his time out with a shoulder injury. Overall, Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes do a great job to hold things together in midfield and Wolves’ attackers are always ready to hit teams on the counter and they’re dangerous from set pieces too.

OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (knee)