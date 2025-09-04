Chelsea reportedly break transfer record to sign USWNT’s Alyssa Thompson from Angel City

Chelsea is on the brink of making more history with United States women’s national team players, with a reported $1.34 million agreement in place for Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson.

David Ornstein says that Thompson’s already agreed a five-year deal and traveled for a medical.

The Blues broke the transfer record to sign Naomi Girma from the San Diego Wave last season on a reported $1.1 million transfer. Fellow USWNT forward Catarina Macario is also on the books at Chelsea.

Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea: What does transfer mean for USWNT star?

Thompson scored six times with two assists in 16 NWSL games this season, and she has three goals in 22 caps for the USWNT. She’ll be expected to shine immediately for a team with aims of winning every single competition — especially the one it’s yet to claim.

Chelsea wouldn’t have to go far for feedback on Thompson (and Girma), as longtime Blues boss Emma Hayes is the USWNT coach.

New boss Sonia Bompastor boasts an incredible record at Chelsea, having won the Women’s Super League, FA Cup, and League Cup in her first season. But the Blues are still chasing an elusive first Women’s Champions League and Thompson’s acquisition again speaks to that aim and ambition.

Alyssa’s sister Gisele Thompson, 19, also plays for Angel City and has four caps.