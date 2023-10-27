Chelsea vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Mauricio Pochettino’s improving Chelsea can continue a steady table climb by keeping Brentford in their rear view mirror with a win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues have unbeaten in four games across all competitions including a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, and now Chelsea faces the second of three-straight London derbies in the Premier League.

Brentford, meanwhile, has not found consistent results to meet its performances but got both in a 3-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

The Bees’ 14th-place standing is not indicative of its expected goals, xGA, or xPTS, so it’ll look to show Chelsea that London is far from settled underneath the North London sides.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Oct. 28)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream live on NBCSports.com

Focus on Chelsea

OUT: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevor Chalobah (thigh), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja (knee)

Focus on Brentford

OUT: Rico Henry (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension), Kevin Schade (adductor), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Keane Lewis-Potter (lower leg)