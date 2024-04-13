Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side aim to boost their European hopes.

The Blues have been so inconsistent all season long and they followed up their wild 4-3 home win against Manchester United with a tame 2-2 draw away at bottom club Sheffield United. Poch has been incensed by the way his young Chelsea side have taken one step forward and one step back all season long. But despite all of their injuries they now have an opportunity to finish the season strongly as they have an FA Cup semifinal and are just a few points off the European spots.

Everton are hovering just above the relegation zone after they were handed a second points deduction of the season. This time it was for two points, which they are appealing, as Sean Dyche’s side have been solid on the pitch and that is why they are out of the relegation zone despite being deducted a total of eight points this season. They beat Burnley 1-0 last time out in a huge game and defensively the Toffees are right up there with the best teams in the Premier League.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday (April 15)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Chelsea focus, team news

The injuries Chelsea have had is unbelievable as Pochettino will continue to lean heavily on the likes of Jackson, Gallagher, Palmer and Caicedo and the back four should be Badiashille, Chalobah, Cucurella and Gusto as they are pretty much the only defenders Chelsea can roll out there right now with Disasi a fitness concern. Enzo Fernandez is a doubt so perhaps Carney Chukwuemeka will get a rare start in midfield after he returned from injury?

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Chilwell (illness), Robert Sanchez (illness), Axel Disasi (fitness), Enzo Fernandez (undisclosed), Raheem Sterling (fitness)

Everton focus, team news

Everton’s settled defense and midfield has been the savior of their season and they luckily do not have injuries in that department but there is a small doubt over James Garner. Up top Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been among the goals in recent weeks but he is battling to be fit and if he doesn’t make it from the start then Beto will lead the line.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Lewis Dobbin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Garner (other)