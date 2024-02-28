Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch FA Cup 5th round, team news, live updates

Chelsea will try to bounce right back on their feet from the heartbreaking 118th-minute defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, when they shift their focus to the FA Cup fifth round and Championship side Leeds United.

The Blues had more than a few chances to win it throughout regular (and extra) time, but the combination of wastefulness and a man-of-the-match performance by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saw the chance to win a trophy in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season slip away in such painful fashion. Perhaps the FA Cup is still on the cards for Chelsea, but while drawing a second-division side might look a favorable draw on paper, Leeds are hardly an average Championship side after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Rising star Crysencio Summerville (15 goals, plus 8 assists) remains at Leeds and currently sits 4th in the Championship Golden Boot race. Daniel James (10 goals, 7 assists), Patrick Bamford and Wilfied Gnonto (5 goals each) also stuck around for an immediate promotion back to the PL, and Leeds sit 2nd, level on points with 3rd-place Ipswich Town, with 12 games left to play. 21-year-old forward Georginio Rutter also arrived in the summer for $39 million and has chipped in six goals and 12 assists himself. Having won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, including a perfect nine-for-nine in the league, few sides in the world carry as much confidence as Daniel Farke’s side at this very moment.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: ESPN+

Chelsea injuries, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)