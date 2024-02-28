 Skip navigation
Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch FA Cup 5th round, team news, live updates

  
Published February 27, 2024 07:54 PM

Chelsea will try to bounce right back on their feet from the heartbreaking 118th-minute defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, when they shift their focus to the FA Cup fifth round and Championship side Leeds United.

[ LIVE: Follow Chelsea vs Leeds via FotMob.com ]

The Blues had more than a few chances to win it throughout regular (and extra) time, but the combination of wastefulness and a man-of-the-match performance by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saw the chance to win a trophy in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season slip away in such painful fashion. Perhaps the FA Cup is still on the cards for Chelsea, but while drawing a second-division side might look a favorable draw on paper, Leeds are hardly an average Championship side after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Rising star Crysencio Summerville (15 goals, plus 8 assists) remains at Leeds and currently sits 4th in the Championship Golden Boot race. Daniel James (10 goals, 7 assists), Patrick Bamford and Wilfied Gnonto (5 goals each) also stuck around for an immediate promotion back to the PL, and Leeds sit 2nd, level on points with 3rd-place Ipswich Town, with 12 games left to play. 21-year-old forward Georginio Rutter also arrived in the summer for $39 million and has chipped in six goals and 12 assists himself. Having won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, including a perfect nine-for-nine in the league, few sides in the world carry as much confidence as Daniel Farke’s side at this very moment.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday
Online: ESPN+

Chelsea injuries, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)