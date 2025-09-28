 Skip navigation
Club America, USMNT playmaker Alex Zendejas scores sensational chip to complete brace vs Pumas

  
Published September 28, 2025 10:25 AM

Club America and USMNT midfielder Alejandro “Alex” Zendejas was disrespectful to a CONCACAF legend on Saturday night when he lobbed Keylor Navas to complete a brace in a 4-1 win over UNAM Pumas.

America led Pumas 2-1 in the 74th minute when Zendejas drove the middle and laid the ball wide to Allan Saint-Maximin on the left, drifting back into space to receive a return pass from the former Newcastle United wizard.

MORE — USMNT upcoming schedule, latest results

Zendejas, 27, has been red-hot and is clearly feeling it, as the Juarez-born American international spotted Navas in a tough spot and chipped a shot inside back post, He’d later convert an 83rd-minute penalty to complete his brace.

The United States men’s national team has some audacious attackers and Zendejas is a man in-form as Mauricio Pochettino eyes his World Cup roster for next summer.

Zendejas has a goal or an assist in his last five Liga MX matches dating back to August 30, piling up four goals and two assists in that run.

Where does Alex Zendejas fit in the USMNT roster?

Somebody notable is going to be left out of Pochettino’s attackers for the 2026 World Cup, and Zendejas is complicating an already tricky call.

Zendejas joins Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Diego Luna, Brenden Aaronson, and Giovanni Reyna as playmakers hoping to get time for the USMNT in the home soil World Cup.

Zendejas scored on his second cap for the Yanks back in 2023 but waited 15 months between his seventh and eighth caps, then another 10 months between caps 11 and 12.

His 13th saw him score against Japan last month, as his sizzling form wasn’t cooled off between club and country.

Alejandro “Alex” Zendejas goal for Club America vs UNAM Pumas (video)