Crystal Palace vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Corey Heim for actions in Truck Series finale
MLB: NLCS-Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Thursday Night Football Week 10 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_csu_coweag_231108.jpg
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
nbc_dps_cooperflagg_231108.jpg
Why Flagg committed to Duke over UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Corey Heim for actions in Truck Series finale
MLB: NLCS-Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Thursday Night Football Week 10 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_csu_coweag_231108.jpg
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
nbc_dps_cooperflagg_231108.jpg
Why Flagg committed to Duke over UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Crystal Palace vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published November 8, 2023 10:17 AM

Crystal Palace and Everton hope to buttress their midtable hopes at the other’s expense when Premier League Week 12 hits Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Premier League on Peacock).

Palace is coming off a 2-0 win at Burnley that moved the Eagles onto 15 points a tie for 10th place on the table after 11 games.

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock ]

Everton, meanwhile, drew Brighton to move five points clear of the bottom three.

The Toffees will feel confident of gaining further cushion from the relegation zone soon, with the Palace fixture followed by Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze’s return has been welcomed, and Michael Olise’s coming back soon to join Odsonne Edouard, Matheus Franca, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Jordan Ayew in a much deeper attack.

OUT: James Tomkins (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Michael Olise (thigh).

Focus on Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting back to his best, and improvement can be found if Jack Harrison and Co. stay healthy and deliver more action to the danger areas.

OUT: Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knee), Amadou Onana (calf)