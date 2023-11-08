Crystal Palace vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Everton hope to buttress their midtable hopes at the other’s expense when Premier League Week 12 hits Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Palace is coming off a 2-0 win at Burnley that moved the Eagles onto 15 points a tie for 10th place on the table after 11 games.

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock ]

Everton, meanwhile, drew Brighton to move five points clear of the bottom three.

The Toffees will feel confident of gaining further cushion from the relegation zone soon, with the Palace fixture followed by Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze’s return has been welcomed, and Michael Olise’s coming back soon to join Odsonne Edouard, Matheus Franca, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Jordan Ayew in a much deeper attack.

OUT: James Tomkins (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Michael Olise (thigh).

Focus on Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting back to his best, and improvement can be found if Jack Harrison and Co. stay healthy and deliver more action to the danger areas.

OUT: Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knee), Amadou Onana (calf)

