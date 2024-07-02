England vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

England and Switzerland square off in an intriguing EURO 2024 quarterfinal in Dusseldorf on Saturday, with the favorites actually the Swiss.

Sure, England’s team is littered with superstars, but Gareth Southgate’s star-studded side were seconds away from elimination against Slovakia on Sunday. Then Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick in the 95th minute saved them and Harry Kane headed home early in extra time to turn the game on its head as England prevailed. Still, the performances have been well below par for England and the only solace the Three Lions will take so far from this tournament is that they’re in the quarterfinals without having played well. At all.

The opposite can be said for Switzerland who have been excellent under Murat Yakin. The Swiss dismantled Italy in the last 16 and their fluid attacking system of Rieder, Embolo and Vargas buzzing around ahead of Freuler, Xhaka and wing backs Ndoye and Aebischer pushing forward too has been brilliant to watch. Switzerland won’t be favorites with the bookmakers for this game but anybody who has watched them at this tournament knows they are in much better form than England and they look solid defensively too with Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez and Sommer having incredible tournament experience.

How to watch England vs Switzerland, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12pm ET, Saturday (July 6)

Stadium: Dusseldorf Arena

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

England team news, focus

Marc Guehi is suspended for yellow card accumulation so Southgate will be forced into a change at center back and Ezri Konsa looks like the next player up. That said, there is a real argument for England to go with three at the back. Walker, Stones and Konsa at center back with Alexander-Arnold at right wing-back and Saka or Trippier at left wing-back could work well. Bellingham and Foden in more central roles behind Kane could work in a 3-4-2-1 and that change in formation would see England go head-to-head with Switzerland’s formation. At this point, Southgate has to change something drastically to alter the performance levels.

Switzerland team news, focus

The Swiss team have an injury concern over captain and talisman Granit Xhaka. He had a scan on an adductor injury ahead of this game and if Xhaka is missing then the heartbeat and control of this Swiss team is missing. Aside from that, Switzerland will likely lineup exactly as they did against Italy. They will have Duah to come off the bench and he has looked very dangerous, while veteran Xherdan Shaqiri surely has a big goal left in him. The main strength of this Swiss team is that they’ve been full of energy and relentless as they press in packs and are dangerous on the break.

England vs Switzerland prediction

This is going to be a very tough game for England, but it feels like the manner of their win against Slovakia will do them the world of good. Expect Kane and a few other stars to shine, finally, and the Three Lions to win a tight one. Switzerland will create plenty of chances, but are they clinical enough? That is the big question. England 2-1 Switzerland.