Erling Haaland injury news: Latest update on Manchester City star struggling in the derby

The term “Erling Haaland injury news” is not something Manchester City fans will want to think much about, but they may have to.

The Premier League’s leading goalscorer limped off heavily at half time of their Manchester derby at Manchester United on Saturday.

Haaland had clashed with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw right on half time and appeared to have injured his right knee.

The signs did not look good for Haaland, and everyone will be keeping a very close eye on this situation, but he did come out for the second half.

He did not look comfortable with the way he was moving around the pitch.