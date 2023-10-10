 Skip navigation
EURO 2024 qualifying tables

  
Published October 10, 2023 09:26 AM
Arsenal gain 'psychological' advantage over City
October 8, 2023 01:36 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Arsenal's huge victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.

EURO 2024 qualifying is in the final stages as teams are closing in on qualification to the 24-team tournament in Germany this summer.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 qualifying schedule, scores ]

From France, England, Portugal and Scotland dominating their groups to the likes of Italy, the Netherlands and Spain getting off to slow starts and having to work hard to make the tournament, there is so much drama.

Remember: the top two teams from each group seal automatic qualification to EURO 2024.

While a number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League. They are: Greece, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkiye, Serbia, Kazakhstan.

Below you will find the latest EURO 2024 qualifying tables.

EURO 2024 qualifying tables

Group A

Scotland -- 15 points, +11 GD

Spain -- 9 pts, +13 GD

Norway -- 7 pts, -1 GD

Georgia -- 4 pts, -8 GD

Cyprus -- 0 pts, -15 GD

Group B

France -- 15pts, +11 GD

Netherlands -- 9 pts, +3 GD

Greece -- 9 pts, +5 GD

Republic of Ireland -- 3 pts, -2 GD

Gibraltar -- 0 pts, -17 GD

Group C

England -- 13 pts, +14 GD

Italy -- 7 pts, +2 GD

Ukraine -- 7 pts, -1 GD

North Macedonia -- 7 pts, -5 GD

Malta -- 0 pts, -10 GD

Group D

Croatia -- 10 pts, +8 GD

Turkiye -- 10 pts, +2 GD

Armenia -- 7 pts, +2 GD

Wales -- 7 pts, -1 GD

Latvia -- 0 pts, -10 GD

Group E

Albania -- 10 pts, +5 GD

Czechia -- 8 pts, +5 GD

Moldova -- 8 pts, 0 GD

Poland -- 6 pts, -2 GD

Faroe Islands -- 1 pt, -8 GD

Group F

Belgium -- 13 pts, +12 GD

Austria -- 13 pts, +8 GD

Sweden -- 6 pts, +3 GD

Azerbaijan -- 1 pt, -9 GD

Estonia -- 1 pt, -14 D

Group G

Hungary -- 10 pts, +6 GD

Serbia -- 10 pts, +5 GD

Montenegro -- 8 pts, 0 GD

Bulgaria -- 2 pts, -5 GD

Lithuania -- 2 pts, -6 GD

Group H

Slovenia -- 13 pts, +7 GD

Denmark -- 13 pts, +7 GD

Finland -- 12 pts, +7 GD

Kazakhstan -- 12 pts, +4 GD

Northern Ireland -- 3 pts, -4 GD

San Marino -- 0 pts, -21 GD

Group I

Switzerland -- 14 pts, +12 GD

Romania -- 12 pts, + 5 GD

Israel -- 11 pts, 0 GD

Belarus -- 4 pts, -7 GD

Kosovo -- 4 pts, -3 GD

Andorra -- 2 pt, -7 GD

Group J

Portugal -- 18 pts, +24 GD

Slovakia -- 13 pts, +6 GD

Luxembourg -- 10 pts, -9 GD

Bosnia and Herzegovina -- 6 pts, -34GD

Iceland -- 6 pts, +1 GD

Liechtenstein -- 0 pts, -18 GD