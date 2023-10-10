EURO 2024 qualifying is in the final stages as teams are closing in on qualification to the 24-team tournament in Germany this summer.

From France, England, Portugal and Scotland dominating their groups to the likes of Italy, the Netherlands and Spain getting off to slow starts and having to work hard to make the tournament, there is so much drama.

Remember: the top two teams from each group seal automatic qualification to EURO 2024.

While a number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League. They are: Greece, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkiye, Serbia, Kazakhstan.

Below you will find the latest EURO 2024 qualifying tables.

EURO 2024 qualifying tables

Group A

Scotland -- 15 points, +11 GD

Spain -- 9 pts, +13 GD

Norway -- 7 pts, -1 GD

Georgia -- 4 pts, -8 GD

Cyprus -- 0 pts, -15 GD

Group B

France -- 15pts, +11 GD

Netherlands -- 9 pts, +3 GD

Greece -- 9 pts, +5 GD

Republic of Ireland -- 3 pts, -2 GD

Gibraltar -- 0 pts, -17 GD

Group C

England -- 13 pts, +14 GD

Italy -- 7 pts, +2 GD

Ukraine -- 7 pts, -1 GD

North Macedonia -- 7 pts, -5 GD

Malta -- 0 pts, -10 GD

Group D

Croatia -- 10 pts, +8 GD

Turkiye -- 10 pts, +2 GD

Armenia -- 7 pts, +2 GD

Wales -- 7 pts, -1 GD

Latvia -- 0 pts, -10 GD

Group E

Albania -- 10 pts, +5 GD

Czechia -- 8 pts, +5 GD

Moldova -- 8 pts, 0 GD

Poland -- 6 pts, -2 GD

Faroe Islands -- 1 pt, -8 GD

Group F

Belgium -- 13 pts, +12 GD

Austria -- 13 pts, +8 GD

Sweden -- 6 pts, +3 GD

Azerbaijan -- 1 pt, -9 GD

Estonia -- 1 pt, -14 D

Group G

Hungary -- 10 pts, +6 GD

Serbia -- 10 pts, +5 GD

Montenegro -- 8 pts, 0 GD

Bulgaria -- 2 pts, -5 GD

Lithuania -- 2 pts, -6 GD

Group H

Slovenia -- 13 pts, +7 GD

Denmark -- 13 pts, +7 GD

Finland -- 12 pts, +7 GD

Kazakhstan -- 12 pts, +4 GD

Northern Ireland -- 3 pts, -4 GD

San Marino -- 0 pts, -21 GD

Group I

Switzerland -- 14 pts, +12 GD

Romania -- 12 pts, + 5 GD

Israel -- 11 pts, 0 GD

Belarus -- 4 pts, -7 GD

Kosovo -- 4 pts, -3 GD

Andorra -- 2 pt, -7 GD

Group J

Portugal -- 18 pts, +24 GD

Slovakia -- 13 pts, +6 GD

Luxembourg -- 10 pts, -9 GD

Bosnia and Herzegovina -- 6 pts, -34GD

Iceland -- 6 pts, +1 GD

Liechtenstein -- 0 pts, -18 GD

