EURO 2024 qualification: Schedule, updates, standings

EURO 2024 qualifying is here, and you’re in the right spot for groups, fixtures, and results.

It is going to be one heck of a tournament across Germany in the summer of 2024.

Who are the favorites?

Italy outlasted England in penalty kicks to win EURO 2020 and is bidding to become the first repeat winner since Spain in 2008 and 2012.

England is still seeking its first European Championship and will be favored to emerge from Group C with aforementioned Italy as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia, and Malta.

How is EURO 2024 qualifying going?

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions started off 2024 qualifying well as Harry Kane snapped a tie with Wayne Rooney atop England’s all-time goals list with a 2-1 win in Italy, the nation’s first in the country since 1961, and then Bukayo Saka led the Three Lions to a 2-0 win over Ukraine. England also hammered Malta (4-0) and North Macedonia (7-0) to put one foot in Germany already.

Group B sees the Netherlands and France also in a spicy group that has dark horse Republic of Ireland and former champions Greece, as well as Gibraltar. France have won all of their first four games, while Scotland is top of Group A with four wins from four which included an historic win against Spain.

Austria sit top of the group and above Belgium in Group F, while Finland top Group H and Hungary, Switzerland, Czechia, Portugal and Turkiye are also sitting pretty.

Who can qualify for EURO 2024?

The top two teams from each group seal automatic qualification to EURO 2024.

While a number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League: Greece, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkiye, Serbia, Kazakhstan.

EURO 2024 qualifying schedule

(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Thursday, September 7

Kazakhstan vs Finland - 10am

Lithuania vs Montenegro - 12pm

France vs Republic of Ireland

Netherlands vs Greece

Poland vs Faroe Islands

Czechia vs Albania

Serbia vs Hungary

Denmark vs San Marino

Slovenia vs Northern Irelands

Friday, September 8

Georgia vs Spain - 12pm

Cyprus vs Scotland

Croatia vs Latvia

Turkiye vs Armenia

Slovakia vs Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein

Luxembourg vs Iceland

Saturday, September 9

Azerbaijan vs Belgium - 9am

Ukraine vs England - 12pm

Estonia vs Sweden - 12pm

Andorra vs Belarus - 12pm

North Macedonia vs Italy

Romania vs Israel

Kosovo vs Switzerland

Sunday, September 10

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland - 9am

Faroe Islands vs Moldova - 12pm

Montenegro vs Bulgaria - 12pm

Finland vs Denmark - 12pm

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

Greece vs Gibraltar

Albania vs Poland

Lithuania vs Serbia

San Marino vs Slovenia

Monday, September 11

Armenia vs Croatia - 12pm

Latvia vs Wales

Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Luxembourg

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein

Tuesday September 12

Spain vs Cyprus

Norway vs Georgia

Italy vs Ukraine

Malta vs North Macedonia

Belgium vs Estonia

Sweden vs Austria

Switzerland vs Andorra

Israel vs Belarus

Romania vs Kosovo

EURO 2024 qualifying standings

Group A

Scotland -- 12 points, +8GD

Georgia -- 4 pts, -1GD

Norway -- 4 pt, -2 GD

Spain -- 3 pts, +1 GD

Cyprus -- 0 pts, -6 GD

Group B

France -- 12pts, +9 GD

Greece -- 5 pts, +3 GD

Republic of Ireland -- 3 pts, +1GD

Netherlands -- 3 pts, -1 GD

Gibraltar -- 0 pts, -12GD

Group C

England -- 12 pts, +14 GD

Ukraine -- 6 pts, 0 GD

Italy -- 3 pts, +1 GD

North Macedonia -- 3 pts, -7 GD

Malta -- 0 pts, -8 GD

Group D

Turkiye -- 9 pts, +2 GD

Armenia -- 6 pts, +2 GD

Croatia -- 4 pts, +2 GD

Wales -- 4 pts, -3 GD

Latvia -- 0 pts, -3 GD

Group E

Czechia -- 7 pts, +5 GD

Albania -- 6 pts, +3 GD

Moldova -- 5 pts, -1 GD

Poland -- 3 pts, -2 GD

Faroe Islands -- 1 pt, -5 GD

Group F

Austria -- 10 pts, +6 GD

Belgium -- 7 pts, +6 GD

Sweden -- 3 pts, 0 GD

Estonia -- 1 pt, -4D

Azerbaijan -- 1 pt, -8 GD

Group G

Hungary -- 7 pts, +5 GD

Serbia -- 7 pts, +4 GD

Montenegro -- 4 pts, -1 GD

Bulgaria -- 2 pts, -4 GD

Lithuania -- 1 pt, -4 GD

Group H

Finland -- 9 pts, +7 GD

Kazakhstan -- 9 pts, +4 GD

Denmark -- 7 pts, +2 GD

Slovenia -- 7 pts, +1 GD

Northern Ireland -- 3 pts, -1 GD

San Marino -- 0 pts, -13 GD

Group I

Switzerland -- 10 pts, +9 GD

Romania -- 8 pts, + 3 GD

Israel -- 7 pts, -1 GD

Belarus -- 3 pts, -6 GD

Kosovo -- 3 pts, -1 GD

Andorra -- 1 pt, -4 GD

Group J

Portugal -- 12 pts, +14 GD

Slovakia -- 10 pts, +4 GD

Luxembourg -- 7 pts, -2 GD

Bosnia and Herzegovina -- 3 pts, -4 GD

Iceland -- 3 pts, +2 GD

Liechtenstein -- 0 pts, -14 GD

EURO 2024 qualifying results

Friday, June 16

Finland 2-0 Slovenia

Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Gibraltar 0-3 France

Malta 0-4 England

North Macedonia 2-3 Ukraine

Wales 2-4 Armenia

Latvia 2-3 Turkiye

Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland

San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan

Andorra 1-2 Switzerland

Belarus 1-2 Israel

Kosovo 0-0 Romania

Saturday, June 17

Lithuania 1-1 Bulgaria

Luxembourg 2-0 Liechtenstein

Norway 1-2 Scotland

Azerbaijan 1-1 Estonia

Montenegro 0-0 Hungary

Cyprus 1-2 Georgia

Albania 2-0 Moldova

Faroe Islands 0-3 Czechia

Belgium 1-1 Austria

Iceland 1-2 Slovakia

Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday, June 19

Ukraine 1-0 Malta

Armenia 2-1 Latvia

Finland 6-0 San Marino

France 1-0 Greece

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar

England 7-0 North Macedonia

Turkiye 2-0 Wales

Northern Ireland 0-1 Kazakhstan

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Switzerland 2-2 Romania

Israel 2-1 Andorra

Belarus 2-1 Kosovo

Tuesday, June 20

Scotland 2-0 Georgia

Norway 3-1 Cyprus

Moldova 3-2 Poland

Faroe Islands 1-3 Albania

Austria 2-0 Sweden

Estonia 0-3 Belgium

Hungary 2-0 Lithuania

Bulgaria 1-1 Serbia

Iceland 0-1 Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Luxembourg

Liechtenstein 0-1 Slovakia

Sunday, March 26

Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark

England 2-0 Ukraine -- Video, player ratings as Saka leads Three Lions

Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland

Slovenia 2-0 San Marino

Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland

Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal

Malta 0-2 Italy

Saturday, March 25

Scotland 3-0 Cyprus

Israel 1-1 Kosovo

Armenia 1-2 Turkey

Belarus 0-5 Switzerland

Spain 3-0 Norway

Croatia 1-0 Wales

Andorra 0-2 Romania

Friday, March 24

Bulgaria 0-1 Montenegro

Gibraltar 0-3 Greece

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Serbia 2-0 Lithuania

Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan

Sweden 0-3 Belgium

Czech Republic 3-1 Poland

France 4-0 Netherlands

Thursday, March 23

Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

Slovakia 0-0 Luxembourg

Italy 1-2 England - Video, player ratings as Kane breaks Rooney record

Denmark 3-1 Finland

Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein

San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland

North Macedonia 2-1 Malta

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 Iceland

Monday, March 27

Montenegro 0-2 Serbia

Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar

Poland 1-0 Albania

Austria 2-1 Estonia

Sweden 5-0 Azerbaijan

Moldova 0-0 Czech Republic

Hungary 3-0 Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland 0-1 France

Tuesday, March 28

Georgia vs Norway 1-1

Wales 1-0 Latvia

Romania 2-1 Belarus

Switzerland 3-0 Israel

Kosovo 1-1 Andorra

Turkey 0-2 Croatia

Scotland 2-0 Spain

