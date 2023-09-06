EURO 2024 qualification: Schedule, updates, standings
EURO 2024 qualifying is here, and you’re in the right spot for groups, fixtures, and results.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
It is going to be one heck of a tournament across Germany in the summer of 2024.
Who are the favorites?
Italy outlasted England in penalty kicks to win EURO 2020 and is bidding to become the first repeat winner since Spain in 2008 and 2012.
England is still seeking its first European Championship and will be favored to emerge from Group C with aforementioned Italy as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia, and Malta.
How is EURO 2024 qualifying going?
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions started off 2024 qualifying well as Harry Kane snapped a tie with Wayne Rooney atop England’s all-time goals list with a 2-1 win in Italy, the nation’s first in the country since 1961, and then Bukayo Saka led the Three Lions to a 2-0 win over Ukraine. England also hammered Malta (4-0) and North Macedonia (7-0) to put one foot in Germany already.
[ MORE: Live scores, updates, standings from EURO 2024 qualifying ]
Group B sees the Netherlands and France also in a spicy group that has dark horse Republic of Ireland and former champions Greece, as well as Gibraltar. France have won all of their first four games, while Scotland is top of Group A with four wins from four which included an historic win against Spain.
Austria sit top of the group and above Belgium in Group F, while Finland top Group H and Hungary, Switzerland, Czechia, Portugal and Turkiye are also sitting pretty.
Who can qualify for EURO 2024?
The top two teams from each group seal automatic qualification to EURO 2024.
While a number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League: Greece, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkiye, Serbia, Kazakhstan.
EURO 2024 qualifying schedule
(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Thursday, September 7
Kazakhstan vs Finland - 10am
Lithuania vs Montenegro - 12pm
France vs Republic of Ireland
Netherlands vs Greece
Poland vs Faroe Islands
Czechia vs Albania
Serbia vs Hungary
Denmark vs San Marino
Slovenia vs Northern Irelands
Friday, September 8
Georgia vs Spain - 12pm
Cyprus vs Scotland
Croatia vs Latvia
Turkiye vs Armenia
Slovakia vs Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
Luxembourg vs Iceland
Saturday, September 9
Azerbaijan vs Belgium - 9am
Ukraine vs England - 12pm
Estonia vs Sweden - 12pm
Andorra vs Belarus - 12pm
North Macedonia vs Italy
Romania vs Israel
Kosovo vs Switzerland
Sunday, September 10
Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland - 9am
Faroe Islands vs Moldova - 12pm
Montenegro vs Bulgaria - 12pm
Finland vs Denmark - 12pm
Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands
Greece vs Gibraltar
Albania vs Poland
Lithuania vs Serbia
San Marino vs Slovenia
Monday, September 11
Armenia vs Croatia - 12pm
Latvia vs Wales
Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal vs Luxembourg
Slovakia vs Liechtenstein
Tuesday September 12
Spain vs Cyprus
Norway vs Georgia
Italy vs Ukraine
Malta vs North Macedonia
Belgium vs Estonia
Sweden vs Austria
Switzerland vs Andorra
Israel vs Belarus
Romania vs Kosovo
EURO 2024 qualifying standings
Group A
Scotland -- 12 points, +8GD
Georgia -- 4 pts, -1GD
Norway -- 4 pt, -2 GD
Spain -- 3 pts, +1 GD
Cyprus -- 0 pts, -6 GD
Group B
France -- 12pts, +9 GD
Greece -- 5 pts, +3 GD
Republic of Ireland -- 3 pts, +1GD
Netherlands -- 3 pts, -1 GD
Gibraltar -- 0 pts, -12GD
Group C
England -- 12 pts, +14 GD
Ukraine -- 6 pts, 0 GD
Italy -- 3 pts, +1 GD
North Macedonia -- 3 pts, -7 GD
Malta -- 0 pts, -8 GD
Group D
Turkiye -- 9 pts, +2 GD
Armenia -- 6 pts, +2 GD
Croatia -- 4 pts, +2 GD
Wales -- 4 pts, -3 GD
Latvia -- 0 pts, -3 GD
Group E
Czechia -- 7 pts, +5 GD
Albania -- 6 pts, +3 GD
Moldova -- 5 pts, -1 GD
Poland -- 3 pts, -2 GD
Faroe Islands -- 1 pt, -5 GD
Group F
Austria -- 10 pts, +6 GD
Belgium -- 7 pts, +6 GD
Sweden -- 3 pts, 0 GD
Estonia -- 1 pt, -4D
Azerbaijan -- 1 pt, -8 GD
Group G
Hungary -- 7 pts, +5 GD
Serbia -- 7 pts, +4 GD
Montenegro -- 4 pts, -1 GD
Bulgaria -- 2 pts, -4 GD
Lithuania -- 1 pt, -4 GD
Group H
Finland -- 9 pts, +7 GD
Kazakhstan -- 9 pts, +4 GD
Denmark -- 7 pts, +2 GD
Slovenia -- 7 pts, +1 GD
Northern Ireland -- 3 pts, -1 GD
San Marino -- 0 pts, -13 GD
Group I
Switzerland -- 10 pts, +9 GD
Romania -- 8 pts, + 3 GD
Israel -- 7 pts, -1 GD
Belarus -- 3 pts, -6 GD
Kosovo -- 3 pts, -1 GD
Andorra -- 1 pt, -4 GD
Group J
Portugal -- 12 pts, +14 GD
Slovakia -- 10 pts, +4 GD
Luxembourg -- 7 pts, -2 GD
Bosnia and Herzegovina -- 3 pts, -4 GD
Iceland -- 3 pts, +2 GD
Liechtenstein -- 0 pts, -14 GD
EURO 2024 qualifying results
Friday, June 16
Finland 2-0 Slovenia
Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar 0-3 France
Malta 0-4 England
North Macedonia 2-3 Ukraine
Wales 2-4 Armenia
Latvia 2-3 Turkiye
Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland
San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan
Andorra 1-2 Switzerland
Belarus 1-2 Israel
Kosovo 0-0 Romania
Saturday, June 17
Lithuania 1-1 Bulgaria
Luxembourg 2-0 Liechtenstein
Norway 1-2 Scotland
Azerbaijan 1-1 Estonia
Montenegro 0-0 Hungary
Cyprus 1-2 Georgia
Albania 2-0 Moldova
Faroe Islands 0-3 Czechia
Belgium 1-1 Austria
Iceland 1-2 Slovakia
Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Monday, June 19
Ukraine 1-0 Malta
Armenia 2-1 Latvia
Finland 6-0 San Marino
France 1-0 Greece
Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar
England 7-0 North Macedonia
Turkiye 2-0 Wales
Northern Ireland 0-1 Kazakhstan
Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Switzerland 2-2 Romania
Israel 2-1 Andorra
Belarus 2-1 Kosovo
Tuesday, June 20
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Norway 3-1 Cyprus
Moldova 3-2 Poland
Faroe Islands 1-3 Albania
Austria 2-0 Sweden
Estonia 0-3 Belgium
Hungary 2-0 Lithuania
Bulgaria 1-1 Serbia
Iceland 0-1 Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Luxembourg
Liechtenstein 0-1 Slovakia
Sunday, March 26
Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark
England 2-0 Ukraine -- Video, player ratings as Saka leads Three Lions
Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland
Slovenia 2-0 San Marino
Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland
Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal
Malta 0-2 Italy
Saturday, March 25
Scotland 3-0 Cyprus
Israel 1-1 Kosovo
Armenia 1-2 Turkey
Belarus 0-5 Switzerland
Spain 3-0 Norway
Croatia 1-0 Wales
Andorra 0-2 Romania
Friday, March 24
Bulgaria 0-1 Montenegro
Gibraltar 0-3 Greece
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Serbia 2-0 Lithuania
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan
Sweden 0-3 Belgium
Czech Republic 3-1 Poland
France 4-0 Netherlands
Thursday, March 23
Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia
Slovakia 0-0 Luxembourg
Italy 1-2 England - Video, player ratings as Kane breaks Rooney record
Denmark 3-1 Finland
Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein
San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 2-1 Malta
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 Iceland
ABAT AIMBETOV MAY HAVE JUST SCORED THE GAME-WINNER FOR KAZAKHSTAN! 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/FHMk8xbhZA— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2023
Monday, March 27
Montenegro 0-2 Serbia
Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar
Poland 1-0 Albania
Austria 2-1 Estonia
Sweden 5-0 Azerbaijan
Moldova 0-0 Czech Republic
Hungary 3-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Ireland 0-1 France
Tuesday, March 28
Georgia vs Norway 1-1
Wales 1-0 Latvia
Romania 2-1 Belarus
Switzerland 3-0 Israel
Kosovo 1-1 Andorra
Turkey 0-2 Croatia
Scotland 2-0 Spain