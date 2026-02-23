Everton vs Manchester United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Everton host red-hot Manchester United on Monday as Michael Carrick aims to extend his unbeaten run as United’s interim boss.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (February 23)

Venue: Hil Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

Everton vs Manchester United live updates — by Nick Mendola

Team news

Still no Matthijs De Ligt for Man Utd, who keep Benjamin Sesko on the bench.

No real surprises from David Moyes in Everton’s XI.

Everton lineup

Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Gana Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong, Barry

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Everton vs Manchester United preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

United have gone five games without defeat since Carrick took charge, winning the first four and then drawing at West Ham last time out. After almost two weeks off United will be fresh and raring to go as they have a real opportunity to push for third place in the Premier League table and have plenty of winnable games coming up.

Everton have been inconsistent all season long and whenever it looks like David Moyes’ side will go on a run and push for the top six, they falter. They lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth last time out as a second-half collapse frustrated the Toffees. Still, they are in the hunt for European qualification and that is a big step forward.

Everton team news, focus

Jake O’Brien is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth last time out, while the only other absentee is Man City loanee Jack Grealish who is out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery. Moyes will likely start Barry up top with Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall and new loan signing Tyrique George in the attacking midfield roles. Everton are solid enough at the back but after a season of being wasteful, they have to start being more clinical in attack.

Manchester United team news, focus

United have very few injury concerns with Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt the only two absentees, while Mason Mount is still struggling. All of that means that Carrick has a very settled lineup and he will likely start Bryan Mbeumo through the middle, Matheus Cunha on the left, Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 role and Amad Diallo on the right. Benjamin Sesko has been particularly useful off the bench as he equalized brilliantly late on at West Ham and that impact role seems to suit him better. Kobbie Mainoo has also been sensational in midfield since being brought in from the cold.

Everton vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be extremely tight but given that United have looked way more clinical under Carrick, they will just edge this. Everton 1-2 Manchester United.