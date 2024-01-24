 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead No. 2 Purdue over Michigan 99-67
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Super Bowl Betting 2024: Lines For Every Potential Matchup Including Ravens vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Lions

Top Clips

nbc_pk_afc_240123.jpg
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
nbc_pk_nfc_240123.jpg
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
nbc_mcbb_coachintv_240123.jpg
Painter commends Jones, Loyer’s additive skills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead No. 2 Purdue over Michigan 99-67
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Super Bowl Betting 2024: Lines For Every Potential Matchup Including Ravens vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Lions

Top Clips

nbc_pk_afc_240123.jpg
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
nbc_pk_nfc_240123.jpg
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
nbc_mcbb_coachintv_240123.jpg
Painter commends Jones, Loyer’s additive skills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Fulham vs Liverpool, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published January 23, 2024 07:45 PM

Either Liverpool or Fulham will meet Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25, to be decided in the two sides’ semifinal second-leg showdown at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

The Reds hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg (away goals are not in use), thanks to a late comeback sparked by goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool fell behind when Willian danced his way past two defenders and hammered home at the near post in the 19th minute, only for Jones (68th minute) and Gakpo (71st) to wrestle the tie back in their favor late on. Since the first leg two weeks ago, Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Premier League play on Sunday (Jan. 21), while the Cottagers undertook their one-week winter break and haven’t played since Jan. 13. Darwin Nuñez and Diogo Jota bagged a brace each in the win over Bournemouth, giving them 10 and 11 goals, respectively, in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, scoring goals has been a real challenge of late for Fulham. Marco Silva’s side has scored more than one goal just once in their last eight games in all competitions. While they’re looking plenty safe in the Premier League (24 points after 21 games - 13th place), Fulham find themselves just 180 minutes from an unlikely trophy and the club’s very first League Cup. Fulham haven’t been to a cup final since Clint Dempsey and Co., finished runners-up to Atletico Madrid in the 2009-10 Europa League final.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday (Jan. 24)

Online: ESPN+