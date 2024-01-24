Fulham vs Liverpool, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Either Liverpool or Fulham will meet Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25, to be decided in the two sides’ semifinal second-leg showdown at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The Reds hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg (away goals are not in use), thanks to a late comeback sparked by goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool fell behind when Willian danced his way past two defenders and hammered home at the near post in the 19th minute, only for Jones (68th minute) and Gakpo (71st) to wrestle the tie back in their favor late on. Since the first leg two weeks ago, Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Premier League play on Sunday (Jan. 21), while the Cottagers undertook their one-week winter break and haven’t played since Jan. 13. Darwin Nuñez and Diogo Jota bagged a brace each in the win over Bournemouth, giving them 10 and 11 goals, respectively, in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, scoring goals has been a real challenge of late for Fulham. Marco Silva’s side has scored more than one goal just once in their last eight games in all competitions. While they’re looking plenty safe in the Premier League (24 points after 21 games - 13th place), Fulham find themselves just 180 minutes from an unlikely trophy and the club’s very first League Cup. Fulham haven’t been to a cup final since Clint Dempsey and Co., finished runners-up to Atletico Madrid in the 2009-10 Europa League final.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday (Jan. 24)

Online: ESPN+