How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
MLB Power Rankings: Yankees rising as AL East race tightens, can the Rangers sustain recent momentum?
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
43rd Ryder Cup - Previews
Sergio Garcia WDs from DPWT event after ‘tough’ Ryder Cup call, to instead play with tennis star
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Gabby Thomas to miss World Track and Field Championships due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
MLB Power Rankings: Yankees rising as AL East race tightens, can the Rangers sustain recent momentum?
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
43rd Ryder Cup - Previews
Sergio Garcia WDs from DPWT event after ‘tough’ Ryder Cup call, to instead play with tennis star
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Gabby Thomas to miss World Track and Field Championships due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 2, 2025 08:34 PM

Lionel Messi and Argentina are long since qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but Venezuela have everything still to play for — a place in the inter-confederation playoffs — when they face the reigning world champions in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

WATCHArgentina vs Venezuela

For live updates and highlights throughout Argentina vs Venezuela, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30 pm ET, Thursday
Venue: Estadio Monumental — Buenos Aires
TV Channel: Universo
Streaming: Watch live

CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table

  1. Argentina - 35 points (+19 GD) — QUALIFIED
  2. Ecuador - 25 points (+8 GD)* — QUALIFIED
  3. Brazil - 25 points (+5 GD) — QUALIFIED
  4. Uruguay - 24 points (+7 GD)
  5. Paraguay - 24 points (+4 GD)
  6. Colombia - 22 points (+4 GD)
  7. Venezuela - 18 points (-4 GD)
  8. Bolivia - 17 points (-16 GD)
  9. Peru - 12 points (-11 GD)

  10. Chile - 10 points (-15 GD)

    *Three points were deducted from Ecuador’s total prior to the start of qualification for using a player whose legal passport contained false information.

Argentina team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Martinez (suspension), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Facundo Medina (ankle)

Venezuela team news, focus

OUT: David Martinez (shoulder), Jose Andres Martinez (hand)

Argentina vs Venezuela prediction

Venezuela probably need to win one of their last two games to finish 7th, which means they’re going to need to beat Colombia next Tuesday. Argentina 3-1 Venezuela.