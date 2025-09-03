How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Lionel Messi and Argentina are long since qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but Venezuela have everything still to play for — a place in the inter-confederation playoffs — when they face the reigning world champions in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30 pm ET, Thursday

Venue: Estadio Monumental — Buenos Aires

TV Channel: Universo

CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table

Argentina - 35 points (+19 GD) — QUALIFIED Ecuador - 25 points (+8 GD)* — QUALIFIED Brazil - 25 points (+5 GD) — QUALIFIED Uruguay - 24 points (+7 GD) Paraguay - 24 points (+4 GD) Colombia - 22 points (+4 GD) Venezuela - 18 points (-4 GD) Bolivia - 17 points (-16 GD) Peru - 12 points (-11 GD) Chile - 10 points (-15 GD) *Three points were deducted from Ecuador’s total prior to the start of qualification for using a player whose legal passport contained false information.

Argentina team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Martinez (suspension), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Facundo Medina (ankle)

Venezuela team news, focus

OUT: David Martinez (shoulder), Jose Andres Martinez (hand)

Argentina vs Venezuela prediction

Venezuela probably need to win one of their last two games to finish 7th, which means they’re going to need to beat Colombia next Tuesday. Argentina 3-1 Venezuela.