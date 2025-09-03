How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Lionel Messi and Argentina are long since qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but Venezuela have everything still to play for — a place in the inter-confederation playoffs — when they face the reigning world champions in Buenos Aires on Thursday.
How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 7:30 pm ET, Thursday
Venue: Estadio Monumental — Buenos Aires
TV Channel: Universo
Streaming: Watch live
CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table
- Argentina - 35 points (+19 GD) — QUALIFIED
- Ecuador - 25 points (+8 GD)* — QUALIFIED
- Brazil - 25 points (+5 GD) — QUALIFIED
- Uruguay - 24 points (+7 GD)
- Paraguay - 24 points (+4 GD)
- Colombia - 22 points (+4 GD)
- Venezuela - 18 points (-4 GD)
- Bolivia - 17 points (-16 GD)
- Peru - 12 points (-11 GD)
Chile - 10 points (-15 GD)
*Three points were deducted from Ecuador’s total prior to the start of qualification for using a player whose legal passport contained false information.
Argentina team news, focus
OUT: Enzo Martinez (suspension), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Facundo Medina (ankle)
Venezuela team news, focus
OUT: David Martinez (shoulder), Jose Andres Martinez (hand)
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction
Venezuela probably need to win one of their last two games to finish 7th, which means they’re going to need to beat Colombia next Tuesday. Argentina 3-1 Venezuela.