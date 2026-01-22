 Skip navigation
How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:46 AM

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions as they head to Bournemouth on Saturday.

WATCH Bournemouth v Liverpool

But they did draw at home to Burnley last weekend as they dropped more points in their bid for the top four as they’ve drawn four-straight games in the league. Mohamed Salah returned in midweek as Liverpool won 3-0 at Marseille to boost their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Champions League and getting an automatic spot in the last 16. That performance and result will boost confidence as Slot aims to kick-start his attack in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth drew 1-1 at Brighton on Monday as they were pegged back late on and that pretty much sums up their season. Andoni Iraola’s side have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games and after selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, they have lost their main attacking threat.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 24)
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries are still with USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, while Ben Gannon-Doak, Justin Kluivert and Enes Unal all remain out. David Brooks is struggling, while Marcus Tavernier is out which is another blow to Iraola’s attacking options.

Liverpool team news, focus

Salah is back from AFCON and could start on the right again, while Liverpool are without Conor Bradley and Alexander Isak through injury and Federico Chiesa is a doubt.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a good time for Liverpool to play Bournemouth, with the latter lacking plenty of attacking options and confidence in front of goal. It won’t be easy for Liverpool against Bournemouth’s high-press, but if they stay patient they will win. Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool.