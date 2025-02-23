How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two out of form teams meet in west London on Tuesday as top four hopefuls Chelsea host bottom club Southampton.

WATCH – Chelsea v Southampton

Enzo Maresca saw yet another goalkeeping error condemn his side to defeat, as Chelsea chucked away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday. The Blues are struggling in attack with Jackson out injured and Cole Palmer not looking like his usual self. Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League but Maresca’s side are still in the top four race.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the table and have lost eight of their nine games since Ivan Juric replaced Russell Martin in December. They were hammered 4-0 at home by Brighton at the weekend and are 13 points from safety with 12 games to go. It’s all about playing for pride and trying to get some momentum for next season in the Championship.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (February 25)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

We could see Tosin come in at center back due to Chalobah’s injury, while Sanchez may come back in after Jorgensen’s mistake. Sancho is likely to start but there aren’t many options after that with injuries piling up.

OUT: Noni Madueke (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Nicolas Jackson (thigh), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Marc Guiu (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah

Southampton team news, focus

There has been an acceptance from Juric that he will have to chance his tactics from man-to-man marking all over the pitch. Expect Saints to play a 4-5-1 and try to make this difficult with long balls up to Onuachu up top.

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle)

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction

This feels like a game where Chelsea are going to be very angry and finally put away their chances. Saints are giving up so many high quality chance each game and they are just trying to get to the end of the season. Chelsea 3-1 Southampton.