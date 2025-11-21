 Skip navigation
How to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 20, 2025 11:54 PM

Leeds and Aston Villa are trending like two ships passing in the night of late, as the two sides prepare to face off on Sunday (9 am ET) when the Premier League returns from the final international break of 2025.

WATCH Leeds vs Aston Villa

Villa have won five of their last six PL games (losing only to defending champions Liverpool) after winning none of their first five. Unai Emery’s side didn’t score a goal until the 427th minute of their season, but Donyell Malen and Emi Buendia (3 each) have carried them in recent weeks as Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers (1 each) get up to speed. As a result, Villa have climbed 12 places since their winless start, up to 6th place, now just two points behind Chelsea for 3rd.

Leeds, meanwhile, picked up eight points from their first six games and looked well on their way to avoiding relegation in their first season back in the top flight. However, three points from their last five games (with 11 goals conceded) paints a much bleaker picture for Daniel Farke’s side as the busy winter period fast approaches. Only last-place Wolves (7) have scored fewer goals than Leeds (10), and only Burnley (14) have conceded more than Leeds (13) over their six games.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Elland Road — Leeds
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ezri Konsa (calf), Amadou Onana (muscular), Lamare Bogarde (knock), Matty Cash (muscular)

Leeds vs Aston Villa prediction

Unai Emery wants nothing more than a clean sheet, and to punish his opponents on the counter-attack. Mission accomplished. Leeds 0-2 Aston Villa.