How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_shuvsnovahls_250312.jpg
Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach
Hero Indian Open 2025 - Day Four
Eugenio Chacarra, who criticized LIV Golf for being about ‘only money,’ wins first DPWT title in India

Top Clips

lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_shuvsnovahls_250312.jpg
Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach
Hero Indian Open 2025 - Day Four
Eugenio Chacarra, who criticized LIV Golf for being about ‘only money,’ wins first DPWT title in India

Top Clips

lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 30, 2025 09:07 AM

Liverpool’s quest for a 20th league title sees Everton at Anfield for a Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

The Reds hold a 12-point lead on Arsenal with nine matches to go in the Premier League season, the title coming their way but not yet within their grasp.

WATCH – Liverpool vs Everton

And there’s no chance of a lapse in focus for Arne Slot’s team as their fierce local rivals Everton come to town seeking to win the season series.

The sides drew 2-2 earlier this year in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when James Tarkowski’s late marker delivered a point to the Toffess.

Everton sit 15th on the table with 34 points, a haul that is closer to the top four than the bottom three. A win and four points from six against Liverpool would be huge for David Moyes’ men.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot), Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (head - MORE), Ryan Gravenberch (undisclosed)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh)

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

The Toffees are capable of a fierce fight at Anfield, but there’s a reason Liverpool is lapping the field. It seems likely that the Reds will be rested and ready after the FA Cup weekend and their lack of participation in it gave them more time usual to respond to the international break. Liverpool 2-1 Everton.