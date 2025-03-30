How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool’s quest for a 20th league title sees Everton at Anfield for a Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

The Reds hold a 12-point lead on Arsenal with nine matches to go in the Premier League season, the title coming their way but not yet within their grasp.

WATCH – Liverpool vs Everton

And there’s no chance of a lapse in focus for Arne Slot’s team as their fierce local rivals Everton come to town seeking to win the season series.

The sides drew 2-2 earlier this year in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when James Tarkowski’s late marker delivered a point to the Toffess.

Everton sit 15th on the table with 34 points, a haul that is closer to the top four than the bottom three. A win and four points from six against Liverpool would be huge for David Moyes’ men.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot), Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (head - MORE), Ryan Gravenberch (undisclosed)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh)

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

The Toffees are capable of a fierce fight at Anfield, but there’s a reason Liverpool is lapping the field. It seems likely that the Reds will be rested and ready after the FA Cup weekend and their lack of participation in it gave them more time usual to respond to the international break. Liverpool 2-1 Everton.