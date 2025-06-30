How to watch Manchester City vs Al Hilal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City face Al Hilal in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup in Orlando on Monday, and Pep Guardiola’s side have shown signs things are starting to click back into place.

They hammered Juventus 5-2 in their group stage finale to finish top of the group and put themselves on a more favorable side of the knockout bracket. New signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have all looked really sharp, while Erling Haaland is scoring goals and City have so many options in midfield and attack.

Al Hilal have some big-name players in Kalidou Koulibaly, Yassine Bono, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joao Cancelo and Salem Aldasawri. They also have a big-name coach in Simone Inzaghi, who left Inter Milan earlier this month to take over at the Saudi giants. The Saudi Pro League side finished runners up last season and are the most successful team in Saudi Arabian history. Inzaghi is expected to win plenty of trophies over the next few years and a shock win against City will kick-start his project.

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Hilal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Monday (June 30)

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

Manchester City team news, focus

This should be pretty straightforward for City, especially with so many attacking talents flourishing so far in this tournament. The likes of Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku have been excellent, while all of their new signings are showing they are ready to make a big impact right away. Defensively there are still a few concerns but City have their swagger back and against Juventus we saw how they can blow teams away when they’re feeling it like this.

Al Hilal team news, focus

After drawing against Real Madrid in their group stage opener, Al Hilal have continued to be really tough to play against and have conceded just one goal so far. Inzaghi has come straight in and made his mark and Al Hilal will look to frustrate City and then launch rapid counters. They have so much individual quality and have a nice balance about them with Ruben Neves pulling the strings in midfield. Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is still missing for Al Hilal, but Brazilian forwards Leonardo and Malcom will cause plenty of problems.

Manchester City vs Al Hilal prediction

This first half is going to be really interesting to see if City can remain patient, but they should take care of business with minimum fuss. Manchester City 3-1 Al Hilal.