How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

All eyes, and ears, will be on Pep Guardiola on Sunday as it seems increasingly likely this clash against Aston Villa will be his last game in charge of Manchester City after a glittering decade.

WATCH — Manchester City v Aston Villa

City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the Premier League title, as they came up just short in their pursuit of taking the title race to the final day of the season. Multiple reports about Guardiola’s future leaked on Monday, with several subsequent reports stating that Enzo Maresca will replace him this summer. Guardiola has yet to confirm he is leaving, only saying that he will sit down with City’s decision makers at the end of the season to discuss his future. This season City have still won the League Cup and FA Cup and come up just short in the title race, despite a huge transition in terms of new players arriving, so Guardiola would leave them in a great position if he is to depart.

Aston Villa are in a great position under Unai Emery, as they beat Freibug 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday to win the Europa League to secure their first trophy in 30 years. Villa are guaranteed Champions League qualification no matter what happens on Sunday but if they drop to fifth place in the table it matters to Bournemouth and Brighton, as whichever team finishes in sixth place would secure a Champions League spot instead of Europa League qualification.

See below for everything you need for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see how man of City’s stars are rested for this game, as the World Cup is coming up fast and there is nothing but pride to play for. It will probably be a mixture of regulars and squad players and Guardiola’s reaction to the fans during the game and at the final whistle will be the main focus as everyone looks to clues about his future.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa are also likely to rest several starters given their involvement in the World Cup and a long trip back from Istanbul after an incredible celebration party. Emery winning a fifth Europa League title underlines his status as the second best manager in the Premier League right now (after Pep) and he looks set to stay at Villa for several years to come as they aim to challenge the top six and win trophies on a consistent basis.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like it will be a fun, open game to end the season and there will be plenty of goals. Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa.