How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:48 AM

Manchester City and Everton enter Week 8 of the season eyeing the top four when two of the winningest-managers in Premier League history match wits again at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City’s Pep Guardiola recently joined Everton’s Moyes as well as Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger as the only managers to win 250 Premier League matches. Have they gone to dinner yet? We’ll have to ask Pep for an update.

WATCH — Manchester City v Everton

That 250th win was nice, as in-form Erling Haaland and star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starred as City stretched their Premier League unbeaten streak to four matches with a 1-0 win over Brentford. City are up to fifth on the table with a 4W-1D-2L record, three points behind leaders Arsenal.

Everton are just two points behind City following a 3-2-2 start to the season. Moyes’ Toffees have been excellent at their new home but have claimed just one win away from Hill Dickinson Stadium, beating Wolves while losing at Leeds United and Liverpool. Their last match was a Jack Grealish-finished 2-1 home defeat of then red-hot Crystal Palace. Grealish, of course, won’t be able to play against his parent club.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (undisclosed injury), Rodri (hamstring - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Omar Marmoush (knee)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (loan - unable to face parent club), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (ribs)

Manchester City vs Everton prediction

Everton have ample cover at wing, even considering the strength of Grealish’s outstanding early season on loan. They still aren’t getting finishing from their center forwards, and that’s not the case for the hosts. Haaland scored three more goals on the international break, bagging three against Israel, and didn’t play at all in the side’s ensuing friendly with New Zealand. He’ll be ready for this. Manchester City 3-0 Everton.