PSG 2-1 (3-1 agg.) Arsenal: Gunners fall short of Champions League final

It’ll be PSG vs Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on May 31 after the Ligue 1 champions finished off Arsenal with a 2-1 victory at home (3-1 on aggregate) in semifinal no. 2 on Wednesday.

Arsenal had ample opportunities to level the tie at 1-1 early in the second leg, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was a titan in goal once again. The Italian incessantly thwarted Liverpool and Aston Villa in the last two rounds, and was equally fantastic for the second time in a week against Arsenal as he denied Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard with brilliant, world-class saves in the opening 10 minutes.

Fabian Ruiz made all of Donnarumma’s hard work worth it in the 27th minute, when he smashed a half-volley into the top corner from just outside the edge of the penalty area. Arsenal only partially cleared a long free kick into the box and the ball toward Ruiz’s right foot, but the Spaniard quickly turned inside to put it on his left and ripped an unstoppable shot past David Raya. Raya did managed to keep Arsenal in the tie a for a couple of extra minutes by saving Vitinha’s penalty attempt in the 69th minute, but Achraf Hakimi quickly made it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate with a curled beauty in the 72nd.

Bukayo Saka kept Arsenal from being blanked four minutes later, but that’s as close as the Gunners would get to the kind of dramatic comeback that Inter Milan (and Barcelona) made during both legs of the other semifinal.

Arsenal at the semifinal glass ceiling

Here’s an unbelievable stat: Even with Saka’s late consolation, Arsenal have scored just two goals in their last eight semifinal games under Mikel Arteta, dating back to the Europa League semifinal in 2021 (counting both legs of two-leg ties separately). In the biggest moments against some of the best teams in the world (PSG, Newcastle, Liverpool and Villarreal), the Gunners have simply misfired or didn’t take enough risks to create the requisite scoring chances. Which begs the question: Is it an Arteta problem, or has the current squad — which is clearly very good, but maybe not great — gone as far as it can go without significant personnel improvements?

Player ratings - PSG vs Arsenal

What’s next?

Montpellier vs PSG — Saturday, 3 pm ET

Liverpool vs Arsenal — Sunday, 11:30 am ET

PSG vs Arsenal live updates - by Andy Edwards

PSG vs Arsenal final score: 2-1 (3-1 agg.)

Goalscorers: Fabian Ruiz (27'), Achraf Hakimi (72'), Bukayo Saka (77')

GOAL! PSG 2-1 (3-1 agg) Arsenal: Saka scores with his second try (77')

Buyako Saka gets Arsenal on the board. 15 minutes remain 👀 pic.twitter.com/OqhjpgPiIj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 7, 2025

GOAL! PSG 2-0 (3-0 agg.) Arsenal: Hakimi curls a beauty from the edge of the box (72')

ACHRAF HAKAMI LOOKS TO SEND PSG TO THE UCL FINAL 💥 pic.twitter.com/Me0MVfi6uv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 7, 2025

PENALTY SAVE! Raya denies Vitinha from the spot to keep Arsenal in the tie (69')

GOAL! PSG 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Arsenal: Ruiz doubles the lead with a sweet strike (27')

Fabián Ruiz with the SWEETEST strike for his first-ever UCL goal 😤 pic.twitter.com/GpEjA6la7B — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 7, 2025

POST! Kvaratskhelia smashes the woodwork from a wide angle (17')

It didn’t even look like a shooting chance with two defenders all over him, but Kvicha Kvaratskhelia hammered a blast between them and so nearly put PSG two goals ahead with their first shot of the game.

SAVES! Donnarumma heading for another man-of-the-match outing early on

Just as he has done throughout PSG’s run through the Champions League, Gianluigi Donnarumma has already made a pair of unbelievable saves to keep PSG ahead and thwart Arsenal, who are very much in control of the second leg so far. First, it was Gabriel Martinelli from a long throw and just now Martin Odegaard from the edge of the box. Goalkeeper Ballon d’Or incoming?

PSG starting lineup

Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz - Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Arsenal starting lineup

Raya - Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly - Partey, Rice, Odegaard - Saka, Martinelli, Merino

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (May 7)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+

Luis Enrique’s PSG struck early in the first leg and left north London with a 1-0 advantage, but it feels like this tie has plenty more drama left in it. PSG have been sensational in recent months and they’ve got better as the season has gone on. They play with incredible intensity and cohesion and if they score early they could well run away with it as they aim to reach just their second Champions League final in club history.

That is also what Arsenal are looking to do as like PSG they have never won this competition. Is this their best chance? Probably. Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled along in the Premier League in recent weeks but they created plenty of chances in the first leg against PSG and will be confident they can turn this tie around. Scoring first will be so crucial for Arsenal and they need one of their stars to step up and deliver a moment of magic just like Declan Rice did (twice) against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

PSG team news, focus

There are no injury issues or suspensions for PSG, as Luis Enrique is expected to name the same starting lineup as the first leg. Ousmane Dembele has been back in training after a hamstring issue and should start up top, while Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola have been rotated throughout the season but Doue should get the nod on the right wing. PSG rested the vast majority of their first team for the 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg at the weekend and they had the luxury to do that with the Ligue 1 title wrapped up weeks ago. PSG’s midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz dominated the first leg but know Thomas Partey’s return for Arsenal will make things a lot harder in the second leg.

Arsenal team news, focus

There has been some positive team news for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were both in training ahead of this trip to PSG. Timber had a knock and didn’t feature against Bournemouth at the weekend but the Dutch defender is expected to start at right back and his scrap with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be epic. Thomas Partey returns from suspension and will line up in midfield with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and that means Mikel Merino should move up to center forward with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the left and right respectively. Leandro Trossard will likely drop to the bench but Arsenal have fewer options to change the game off the bench compared to PSG. Arteta will be hoping the likes of Rice, Odegaard and Saka will step up and deliver in the big moment.

OUT: Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

PSG vs Arsenal prediction

This is going to be a classic, you can just feel it. The first leg was end-to-end and this game will be no different. If Arsenal score early it will become quite the spectacle and I expect the Gunners to somehow pull it off. PSG 1-2 Arsenal (2-2 on aggregate, Arsenal win on penalty kicks).