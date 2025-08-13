How to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur live: UEFA Super Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

After not winning a trophy for 17 years, Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to lift their second piece of silverware in three months on Wednesday when they face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup in Udine, Italy.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (August 13)

Venue: Stadio Friuli — Udine, Italy

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

PSG have only made two signings so far this summer, but they cost a combined $120 million in transfer fees so you should expect they have acquired some real quality in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier ($46 million) and center back Illia Zabarnyi ($74 million) from Bournemouth. Chevalier has been brought in just as Champions League hero Gianiluigi Donnarumma looks set to leave the club and likely to land in Manchester. Chevalier is expected to start against Spurs with a virtually unchanged team in front of him.

OUT: Senny Mayulu (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Things are looking far less familiar for Tottenham Hotspur, where there is a new manager (Thomas Frank) a new $74-million man (Mohammed Kudus), and another legend of the club has departed (Son Heung-min). There are also a number of injuries (quite familiar, sadly) making matters more difficult for Frank right out of the starting gate. James Maddison is out for most, if not all, of the season after tearing his ACL in preseason; Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from his patella (knee) fracture back in May; Dominic Solanke hasn’t appeared in a preseason game since July 19; and the same since July 26 for Destiny Udogie. Who will provide the creativity? It certainly won’t be Yves Bissouma, who was dropped by Frank for being late on a number of occasions this summer, according to the manager.

OUT: James Maddison (torn ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (hamstring)

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

PSG are the better side, the more settled side and the more accomplished side. They also don’t have any key injuries to deal with at this point of the season, and they looked sharp at the Club World Cup indicating a strong desire to kick on and win even more this season. PSG 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.