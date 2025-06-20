How to watch Real Madrid v Pachuca live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Real Madrid and Pachuca look to get their Club World Cups on track following dropped points on Day 1 of Group H play in the United States.

Madrid are coming off a surprise 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in the opening game of their FIFA Club World Cup, a late saved penalty keeping them from all three points.

Pachuca also suffered a debut setback, out-attempting Red Bull Salzburg 17-10 but losing 2-1 in Cincinnati. Bryan Gonzalez scored for the Liga MX side, who boasts Premier League veterans Salomon Rondon and Kenedy as well as Moroccan import Oussama Idrissi.

Real are still Real even with a long list of defensive injuries complicating their group stage, while Pachuca are still getting their legs under them following a month without games between the Clausura quarterfinal and a pre-tournament friendly with Al Ahly.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Pachuca, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday (June 22)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Real Madrid team news, focus

Kylian Mbappe has not enjoyed his Club World Cup so far, suffering from a stomach issue that required a trip to the hospital. He’s back with the team, though not necessarily in the team.

Pachuca team news, focus

Rondon and Idrissia have led the way in terms of playmaking, and there’s a threat in out-of-form but previously red-hot 23-year-old Fluminense loanee John Kennedy.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca prediction

Pachuca may have the backing of a solid crowd, but Real always have support and are heavy favorites to get their CWC on track. Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca.