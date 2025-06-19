Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in hospital, having tests after stomach issue

Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappe is in hospital in the USA.

In a statement released by Real Madrid, Mbappe is suffering from “acute gastroenteritis” and is currently in hospital undergoing tests and treatments.

Mbappe did not play for Real Madrid as they drew 1-1 in the opening game of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.

Real Madrid statement on Kylian Mbappe

“Our player Kylian Mbappe has an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized to carry out different tests and apply the corresponding treatment,” Real Madrid said in the statement.