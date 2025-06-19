 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

College Football Playoff
Table the expansion talk. The College Football Playoff should stay at 12 teams
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Phillies at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 19
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 19

Top Clips

nbc_horse_charlesdarwinnorfolk_250619.jpg
Charles Darwin powers to Norfolk Stakes victory
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in hospital, having tests after stomach issue

  
Published June 19, 2025 10:28 AM

Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappe is in hospital in the USA.

In a statement released by Real Madrid, Mbappe is suffering from “acute gastroenteritis” and is currently in hospital undergoing tests and treatments.

Mbappe did not play for Real Madrid as they drew 1-1 in the opening game of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.

Real Madrid statement on Kylian Mbappe

“Our player Kylian Mbappe has an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized to carry out different tests and apply the corresponding treatment,” Real Madrid said in the statement.