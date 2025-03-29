Real Madrid vs Leganes LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid host Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as they aim to go level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

But they will have played a game more than Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are in sensational form for Real Madrid who have overcome defensive injuries to stay in the title race in Spain and also reach the Champions League quarterfinals where they face Arsenal.

They are expected to push Barcelona all the way in the title race and they head to Barca in May for what will be a crucial game between the bitter rivals. Between now and then they cannot afford any slip ups in La Liga.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday (March 29)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid

TV/Streaming: ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Real Madrid vs Leganes score: 0-0

Real Madrid lineup

Thibaut Courtois is out with a knee injury but it isn’t serious. While Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Valverde have been left out of the starting lineup after long journeys during the international break.

Lunin; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Diaz; Mbappe

Real Madrid vs Leganes prediction

This is going to be a routine win for Real Madrid, as Mbappe and Bellingham have hit peak form at precisely the right time. Real Madrid 4-0 Leganes.