How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty track.JPG
Anaheim 1 Supercross 2026 series kickoff: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Peyton Watson shining with multiple Nuggets injured
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty track.JPG
Anaheim 1 Supercross 2026 series kickoff: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Peyton Watson shining with multiple Nuggets injured
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 2, 2026 06:55 AM

Tottenham Hotspur look to deliver their first three-game unbeaten Premier League run since October when they host impressive Sunderland in North London on Sunday.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace in South London on Sunday, then drew Brentford in West London on Thursday. Now they’re back home in search of three points that could take them as high as seventh on the table.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

That’s the place currently held by Sunderland and their Manager of the Year candidate Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in four with a home win over derby rivals Newcastle United now joined by a draw at Brighton and home splits with Leeds and Manchester City.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Xavi Simons (suspension), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder), Noah Sadiki (international duty - AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (international duty - AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (international duty - AFCON), Bertrand Traore (international duty - AFCON), Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Ballard (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland prediction

Predicting Sunderland losses hasn’t been good business this season, but the fixture congestion should really catch up to the Black Cats over the next few games with several players still at AFCON.Spurs 2-0 Sunderland.