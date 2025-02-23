How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves aim to keep on pushing clear of the relegation zone as they host Fulham on Tuesday.

WATCH – Wolves v Fulham

Vitor Pereira’s side won 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday to move them five points clear of the relegation zone after two wins in their last three games. Matheus Cunha was again the hero as Wolves’ talented attackers continue to make the difference and they look much more solid defensively despite injuries stacking up.

Fulham had an off-day at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Marco Silva’s side lost 2-0 but it could have been more and the Cottagers huffed and puffed in attack but never really got going. Still, they’re in the European hunt.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (February 25)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Strand Larsen could start after coming off the bench. Wolves missed plenty of chances at Bournemouth on Saturday so will hope he can finish off a few of those in the coming weeks.

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season), Rodrigo Gomes (undisclosed), Emmanuel Agbadou (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers may mix things up in attack with Muniz, Pereira and Willian potentially starting. Silva wasn’t pleased at all with the performance at the weekend and given Fulham’s high standards this season, that is understandable. Expect them to push high.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Tom Cairney (knock)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a very evenly-matched game. Wolves will be full of confidence but we will see a reaction from Fulham. This has a drawn written all over it. Wolves 1-1 Fulham.