 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
spurs_new_mpx.jpg
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Basketball: Sentinel One Classic-Duke at Illinois
Flagg scores 16 in MSG debut and No. 3 Duke romps to 110-67 blowout of Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_orewisc_250222.jpg
Highlights: Oregon stuns No. 11 Wisconsin in OT
NewCurling.jpg
Thiesse, Dropkin take Game 1 victory in extra end
nbc_moto_250recapv2_2502022.jpg
Deegan takes another 250SX win in Arlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
spurs_new_mpx.jpg
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Basketball: Sentinel One Classic-Duke at Illinois
Flagg scores 16 in MSG debut and No. 3 Duke romps to 110-67 blowout of Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_orewisc_250222.jpg
Highlights: Oregon stuns No. 11 Wisconsin in OT
NewCurling.jpg
Thiesse, Dropkin take Game 1 victory in extra end
nbc_moto_250recapv2_2502022.jpg
Deegan takes another 250SX win in Arlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 23, 2025 05:28 AM

Wolves aim to keep on pushing clear of the relegation zone as they host Fulham on Tuesday.

WATCH – Wolves v Fulham

Vitor Pereira’s side won 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday to move them five points clear of the relegation zone after two wins in their last three games. Matheus Cunha was again the hero as Wolves’ talented attackers continue to make the difference and they look much more solid defensively despite injuries stacking up.

Fulham had an off-day at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Marco Silva’s side lost 2-0 but it could have been more and the Cottagers huffed and puffed in attack but never really got going. Still, they’re in the European hunt.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (February 25)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Strand Larsen could start after coming off the bench. Wolves missed plenty of chances at Bournemouth on Saturday so will hope he can finish off a few of those in the coming weeks.

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season), Rodrigo Gomes (undisclosed), Emmanuel Agbadou (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers may mix things up in attack with Muniz, Pereira and Willian potentially starting. Silva wasn’t pleased at all with the performance at the weekend and given Fulham’s high standards this season, that is understandable. Expect them to push high.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Tom Cairney (knock)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a very evenly-matched game. Wolves will be full of confidence but we will see a reaction from Fulham. This has a drawn written all over it. Wolves 1-1 Fulham.