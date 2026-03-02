How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool continue their top-three quest when they visit improved Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

The Reds have won four-straight Premier League games to move into fifth on the table, three points back of both Manchester United and Aston Villa. Liverpool’s +10 goal differential is two better than Villa but two behind United.

Rob Edwards’ Wolves remain dead-last with just 13 points but are coming off an emotional win over Villa in a Midlands derby at the weekend.

The three points moved Wolves out of danger of the Premier League futility held by 2007-08 Derby County (11 points) but they remain 14 points back of 17th place with just 27 points available to them as the Championship continues to beckon the Old Gold.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Online via USA Network & online via NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Medina (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Florian Wirtz (lower back - MORE).

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This is the first of two meetings in four days between the sides, with the same venue hosting an FA Cup fifth round match come Friday. Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield and Edwards’ men will again look to make this an uncomfortable scrap despite their last-place standing. Wolves 1-3 Liverpool.