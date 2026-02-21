James Milner breaks Gareth Barry’s record, sits alone atop Premier League all-time appearances leaders list

James Milner’s incredible career sees the 40-year-old tied atop the all-time Premier League appearances list with Gareth Barry, as his next PL match will see pass the former England international.

Milner came off the bench for Brighton at Brentford on Saturday, passing Barry to stand alone on the all-time list. Milner’s contributed to the Premier League in so many areas, including playmaking as he’s currently 10th on the all-time PL assists list just behind Mohamed Salah’s 92.

Milner’s numbers are outstanding as he’s won so much for so many teams. Some players don’t get 48 Premier League appearances in his career — Milner’s played 48 league matches against Chelsea alone.

Also remarkable? Milner’s only been sent off three times: one straight red against West Brom and the other two coming when he was shown two yellows versus Crystal Palace.

James Milner career records and stats: Where has Milner played?

The Leeds United academy product broke into the senior team in 2002 when he was 56 days shy of his 17th birthday.

He’s now played 654 times for six Premier League clubs, scoring for all of them.

Milner has 56 Premier League goals and 90 assists in league play.

James Milner Premier League appearances by club:



Liverpool, 230 appearances Manchester City, 147 appearances Aston Villa, 100 appearances Newcastle United, 94 appearances Leeds United, 48 appearances Brighton, 35 appearances

James Milner’s trophy case



3x Premier League winner (2 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)

2x League Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)

2x FA Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)

1x UEFA Intertoto Cup winner (Newcastle United)

2x Community Shield winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)

1x Club World Cup winner (Liverpool)

1x UEFA Super Cup winner (Liverpool)

Premier League all-time appearances leaders: When did James Milner catch Gareth Barry?

Brighton’s James Milner played his 653rd Premier League match in Week 26 of the 2025-26 season, appearing in the first half of the Seagulls’ match at Villa to tie Barry.

He’s been in the 18 for 21 of Brighton’s PL matches this season, missing six through injury. He’s played in 16 games, the latest being his history-making substitute appearance at Brentford.

Premier League all-time appearances leaders (as of February 21, 2026)

James Milner, 654 Gareth Barry, 653 Ryan Giggs, 632 Frank Lampard, 609 David James, 572 Gary Speed, 535 Emile Heskey, 516 Mark Schwarzer, 514 Jamie Carragher, 508 Rio Ferdinand, 504 Steven Gerrard, 504 Sol Campbell, 503 Peter Crouch, 501 Paul Scholes, 499 Jermain Defoe, 496 John Terry, 492 Wayne Rooney, 491 Ashley Young, 485 Stewart Downing, 483 Michael Carrick, 481 Phil Neville, 478 Sylvain Distin, 469 John O’Shea, 465 Jordan Henderson, 456 Aaron Hughes, 455 Jussi Jaaskelainen, 452 Shay Given, 451 Brad Friedel, 450

Who’s next amongst active players? Burnley’s Kyle Walker has 436 PL appearances, James Ward-Prowse has 410, and Raheem Sterling has 396.