January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker: Big deals lined up

This is your hub for the January Premier League transfer window as we will track the latest reports and deals as they are developing.

Buckle up, this promises to be one heck of a window as things are so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Below we keep you up to date with all of the latest transfer reports from across the Premier League.

January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker

Thursday December 28 - Kalvin Phillips on the move to Newcastle?

A report from The Telegraph says that Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to move to Newcastle in January. Per the report, Phillips will join Newcastle on loan as he is surplus to requirements at Man City. With EURO 2024 fast approaching, Phillips needs minutes and he just isn’t going to get that at City. Pep Guardiola doesn’t trust him and a move to Newcastle would be a perfect fit as he can sit in, spray the ball around and is very good at reading the game, winning the ball back and helping teams get on the front foot quickly. Phillips would suit Eddie Howe and his injury-hit Newcastle side perfectly.