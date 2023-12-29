 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start Sit Decisions: C.J. Stroud is Back
nbc_pft_week17props_231228.jpg
NFL New Year’s Eve Schedule: Teams, matchups and how to watch for final NFL Sunday of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pk_joeflaccointv_231229__102453.jpg
Flacco: Trying to make the most of CLE opportunity
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231229.jpg
Rice, Olave highlight Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231229.jpg
Lions’ Goff is an appealing play vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start Sit Decisions: C.J. Stroud is Back
nbc_pft_week17props_231228.jpg
NFL New Year’s Eve Schedule: Teams, matchups and how to watch for final NFL Sunday of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pk_joeflaccointv_231229__102453.jpg
Flacco: Trying to make the most of CLE opportunity
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231229.jpg
Rice, Olave highlight Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231229.jpg
Lions’ Goff is an appealing play vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker: Big deals lined up

  
Published December 29, 2023 02:35 PM

This is your hub for the January Premier League transfer window as we will track the latest reports and deals as they are developing.

[ MORE: Transfer window details - Everything you need ]

Buckle up, this promises to be one heck of a window as things are so tight up and down the Premier League table.

[ MORE: Transfer window needs for Premier League clubs + possible departures, targets ]

Below we keep you up to date with all of the latest transfer reports from across the Premier League.

January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker

Thursday December 28 - Kalvin Phillips on the move to Newcastle?

A report from The Telegraph says that Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to move to Newcastle in January. Per the report, Phillips will join Newcastle on loan as he is surplus to requirements at Man City. With EURO 2024 fast approaching, Phillips needs minutes and he just isn’t going to get that at City. Pep Guardiola doesn’t trust him and a move to Newcastle would be a perfect fit as he can sit in, spray the ball around and is very good at reading the game, winning the ball back and helping teams get on the front foot quickly. Phillips would suit Eddie Howe and his injury-hit Newcastle side perfectly.

Manchester City v Fluminense: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 22: Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City celebrating after the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images