The final 24 hours of the January transfer window are here for Premier League clubs and all eyes are on who will make a splash late on.

[ LIVE: Watch Sky Sports News on Peacock on Transfer Deadline Day ]

6pm ET on Thursday, February 1 is the deadline for what has been a very quiet winter window, so far.

That said, a flurry of late loan deals are expected as Premier League clubs wait up until the final few hours to grab themselves a bargain. Or so they hope.

[ MORE: Done deals for every Premier League club ]

Below we will keep you up to date with all of the latest deals developing, and completed, on the final day of the January transfer window.

January Transfer Window: Live Premier League Deals Tracker on Deadline Day 2024