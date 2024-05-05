 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
oly_atm4x100_worldathletics_240504.jpg
U.S. qualifies for four Olympic track and field relays on first day of World Athletics Relays
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Three
Taylor Pendrith leads CJ Cup Byron Nelson with several seeking first Tour win

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240504.jpg
Jett: Awesome to go 1-2 with Hunter in 450 class
nbc_smx_joshimodaintv_240504.jpg
Shimoda ‘never gave up’ for first 250 win of 2024
nbc_horse_kentuckyderbydrewreaction_240504.jpg
Instant reaction to Mystik Dan’s Derby win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
oly_atm4x100_worldathletics_240504.jpg
U.S. qualifies for four Olympic track and field relays on first day of World Athletics Relays
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Three
Taylor Pendrith leads CJ Cup Byron Nelson with several seeking first Tour win

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240504.jpg
Jett: Awesome to go 1-2 with Hunter in 450 class
nbc_smx_joshimodaintv_240504.jpg
Shimoda ‘never gave up’ for first 250 win of 2024
nbc_horse_kentuckyderbydrewreaction_240504.jpg
Instant reaction to Mystik Dan’s Derby win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Lionel Messi bags record five assists in one half as Inter Miami pound New York Red Bulls

  
Published May 4, 2024 09:51 PM

Lionel Messi set multiple new MLS single-game records including that for assists, also scoring a goal to boot as Inter Miami pounded New York Red Bulls 6-2 on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

Incredibly, all six of Miami’s goals came after halftime including a hat trick from Luis Suarez. So, yeah, that’s a record for assists in a half and game. The six goal contributions is also a new MLS record, breaking a record shared by seven players with five.

[ MORE: Messi hub — Inter Miami schedule, Messi’s stats ]

Red Bulls’ Dante Vanzeir had given Red Bulls a 1-0 lead before halftime, and Miami took over beginning in the 49th minute.

Messi set up the first of two Matias Rojas goals in the 49th minute, then bagged his goal in the 51st minute before assisting Rojas again in the 62nd minute.

Up 3-1, Messi then cued up Suarez goals in the 69th, 75th, and 81st minutes. Emil Forsberg converted a 90+7' penalty to complete the score line.

Messi now leads MLS in assists this season with nine, and is tied with Suarez for the league lead in goals with 10. That’s all pretty good, we guess.

Watch all of Messi’s goal contributions from Saturday, below:

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with five assists in one game