Liverpool preseason tour 2026: Reds to face Premier League rivals Sunderland and Leeds, Wrexham in USA

The summer of soccer in the United States won’t be limited to the 2026 World Cup and domestic leagues, as Premier League powers Liverpool announced a preseason tour of the USA.

The Reds will play a pair of 2025-26 Premier League foes, and Sunderland and Leeds are well-positioned to stay in the top flight beyond this summer, as well as surprising promotion hopeful Wrexham AFC.

The Welsh side, owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, are currently in a playoff spot by four points. They are nine points back of an automatic promotion spot with 11 matches to play in the Championship season.

More summer tours should be announced soon, and both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have already said they’re going to Australia as part of their 2026-27 preseason. Arsenal and Manchester United have been rumored to be spending preseason closer to home in Europe.

Liverpool’s 2026 preseason tour in United States

July 25: Liverpool vs Sunderland at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee

July 29: Liverpool vs Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York

August 2: Liverpool vs Leeds United at Soldier Field in Chicago

