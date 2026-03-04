 Skip navigation
Liverpool preseason tour 2026: Reds to face Premier League rivals Sunderland and Leeds, Wrexham in USA

  
Published March 4, 2026 01:05 PM

The summer of soccer in the United States won’t be limited to the 2026 World Cup and domestic leagues, as Premier League powers Liverpool announced a preseason tour of the USA.

MORE — Premier League scores, schedule | Current standings

The Reds will play a pair of 2025-26 Premier League foes, and Sunderland and Leeds are well-positioned to stay in the top flight beyond this summer, as well as surprising promotion hopeful Wrexham AFC.

The Welsh side, owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, are currently in a playoff spot by four points. They are nine points back of an automatic promotion spot with 11 matches to play in the Championship season.

More summer tours should be announced soon, and both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have already said they’re going to Australia as part of their 2026-27 preseason. Arsenal and Manchester United have been rumored to be spending preseason closer to home in Europe.

Liverpool’s 2026 preseason tour in United States

  • July 25: Liverpool vs Sunderland at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee
  • July 29: Liverpool vs Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York
  • August 2: Liverpool vs Leeds United at Soldier Field in Chicago

For more information, visit Liverpool’s official site.