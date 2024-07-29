Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Liverpool and Arsenal square off in Philadelphia on Wednesday in an intriguing marquee friendly.

It should be special in Philly.

Arne Slot is making his mark as Liverpool’s new manager as their new style of play is clear to see and a contrast to Jurgen Klopp’s full throttle approach. Liverpool beat Real Betis 1-0 in Pittsburgh on Friday thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal and with Mohamed Salah looking sharp and with a new era in place at Anfield, there is so much intrigue surrounding this Liverpool side.

Arsenal have spent the last week or so out in Los Angeles as they faced Bournemouth and Manchester United, drawing the first 1-1 and winning the latter 2-1. Mikel Arteta still has plenty of stars to return as Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya are still on their break after a busy summer of international action. Gabriel Jesus has looked particularly sharp so far in preseason. This will be Arsenal’s final preseason game in the USA, while Liverpool face Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30pm ET, Wednesday (July 31)

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel: ESPN

Online: ESPN+

Liverpool focus, team news

Harvey Elliott has been discussing how different Arne Slot’s style is to Klopp’s and described it as ‘very elegant, Dutch style’ football. That is a big change from what these Liverpool players have been used to. It will be fascinating to see how they adapt. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold are yet to link-up with Liverpool after international action, while Curtis Jones came off injured in the first half against Real Betis.

Arsenal focus, team news

Saliba, Rice, Saka, Raya and Ramsdale are the players yet to link up with Arsenal after international duty but plenty of other stars have returned with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and Kai Havertz all featuring in the win against Manchester United in California over the weekend. Martinelli scored a beauty to win it and Arsenal will be hoping he can stay fit and push the likes of Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Havertz all the way for a consistent starting spot in attack this season. In goal Karl Hein continues to stand in as the duo of Raya and Ramsdale are still on their break. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri impressed against United and is one to watch out for this season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

It feels like Arsenal are slightly ahead in their preseason preparations and this should be a tight encounter as both teams have a similar number of top stars still missing. Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal.