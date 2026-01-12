Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
The final match of the FA Cup’s third round sees hosts Liverpool heavy favorites against League One’s Barnsley at Anfield on Monday.
MORE — FA Cup third round schedule, results | All-time winners
For live updates throughout Liverpool vs Barnsley, keep it locked here for our live updates
Liverpool vs Barnsley live updates, score: 2:45pm ET kickoff
How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley in the FA Cup live, stream link
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Monday
Stadium: Anfield — Liverpool
TV channel/Streaming: ESPN+
Liverpool vs Barnsley live updates
Liverpool lineup
Mamardashvili, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Chiesa, Gakpo, Ngumoha.
Barnsley lineup
Cooper, Shepherd, De Gevigney, O’Keeffe, Phillips, Ogbeta, Cleary, Watson, Bland, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan
Liverpool vs Barnsley preview
Arne Slot’s Reds are coming off a scoreless draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have not lost against Premier League opposition since November 22. That nine-match run includes five draws but Slot can’t complain too much relative to the preceding 1W-6L run (They did lost at home to PSV Eindhoven on November 26 in the Champions League).
The visiting Tykes are a relegation candidate in the third tier, and are led by former Aston Villa, Plymouth Argyle, and — yes — Barnsley player Conor Hourihane.
He was named League One Manager of the Month in November but Barnsley are in a tough patch having won just once in their last six League One outings. They’ve been off since January 1 thanks to a January 4 postponement at Port Vale.
Liverpool team news, focus
OUT: Conor Bradley (ankle), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Ekitike (thigh)
Barnsley team news, focus
None.
Liverpool vs Barnsley prediction
A Hourihane-led upset would be the second-biggest surprise of this round (nothing’s topping Macclesfield 2-1 Palace) and while there’s romance to that, it’s fair to say we’re likely to avoid shock and by a comfortable margin. Liverpool 4-0 Barnsley.