Luis Enrique reaction — What did PSG manager say after winning Champions League final?

  
Published May 31, 2025 05:49 PM

Luis Enrique is not only a Champions League winner for the second time after PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday, but the former Barcelona boss also became just the second manager to win a treble with two different clubs.

PSG 5-0 INTER MILAN — Video highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings

Pep Guardiola, who won the league, the domestic cup and the Champions League with both Barcelona and Manchester City, is the other. Enrique is now also one of just seven managers to win the European Cup/Champions League at multiple clubs.

Below is the latest Luis Enrique reaction, as the PSG boss spoke after lifting the trophy in Munich.

Luis Enrique reaction

We'll have Enrique's post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.