Luis Enrique reaction — What did PSG manager say after winning Champions League final?

Luis Enrique is not only a Champions League winner for the second time after PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday, but the former Barcelona boss also became just the second manager to win a treble with two different clubs.

Pep Guardiola, who won the league, the domestic cup and the Champions League with both Barcelona and Manchester City, is the other. Enrique is now also one of just seven managers to win the European Cup/Champions League at multiple clubs.

Below is the latest Luis Enrique reaction, as the PSG boss spoke after lifting the trophy in Munich.

Luis Enrique reaction

🇫🇷 Très belle image. Le tifo du PSG présentant Luis Enrique avec sa fille Xana, décédée d’une maladie, plantant un drapeau comme après son sacre au FC Barcelone. pic.twitter.com/iW2FsKCruH — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) May 31, 2025