Luton Town vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 4, 2023 11:27 AM

Table-topping Arsenal look to start Premier League Week 15 by going four points clear of the chasing pack when it visits Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday (Watch live at 3pm ET streaming on Peacock Premium).

The Gunners beat Wolves at the weekend to move their winning streak to five matches across all competitions since losing 1-0 to Newcastle on Nov. 4.

WATCH LUTON vs ARSENAL STREAM LIVE ON PEACOCK

Luton, meanwhile, is in danger of slipping back into the bottom three this matchday, as their nine points have the Hatters two points clear of 18th-place Everton and 19th-place Burnley.

Rob Edwards’ men are 1W-2D-3L in their last six matches and believe they have what it takes to go the distance in pursuit of Premier League safety.

How to watch Luton Town vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET (Tuesday, Dec. 6)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Luton Town, team news

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Cauley Woodrow (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) , Teden Mengi (knee), Tom Lockyer (back), Alfie Doughty (groin)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith-Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)