Luton Town vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Luton Town hope to rebound from a midweek shellacking in the FA Cup when potent Aston Villa head to Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters allowed a hat trick — and then some — to five-goal Erling Haaland as they bowed out of the FA Cup. This game was always a bigger one anyway, as Luton are four points back of the safe spaces with just 20 points (though Luton do have a match-in-hand on most of their relegation rivals).
WATCH LUTON TOWN vs ASTON VILLA LIVE
Luton have lost three-straight in Premier League play including a costly defeat to Sheffield United and more understandable setbacks to Manchester United and Liverpool, but open a run of fixtures that promise the chance for points after this visit from Villa — Palace away, Bournemouth away, Forest at home.
Villa have won three-of-four following a 4-2 win over Forest and have a five-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham in the race for a top-four spot. Ollie Watkins and Co. have done it via goals — their 56 trail only the three teams above them on the table.
How to watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Odds: Luton (+310) vs Villa (-130) | Draw (+310)
TV Channel: USA Network
Stream: Online via NBC.com
Luton Town focus, team news
OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Amari’i Bell (knock), Dan Potts (undisclosed)
Aston Villa focus, team news
OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Diego Carlos (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Ezri Konsa (knee). | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (leg)