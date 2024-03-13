Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

A monumental game between two Premier League relegation scrappers takes center stage Saturday when Luton Town host Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have little time to lick their wounds following a blown 3-0 lead away to Bournemouth in a Wednesday loss that changed the trajectory of this weekend just a little bit.

Instead of a building off a win which would’ve put the Hatters level with the visiting Tricky Trees on 24 points, Luton Town need to beat Forest just to pull level on points.

It’s far from a total let-off, as Forest are still awaiting a possible points deduction that may sink their points total into the bottom three.

Rob Edwards’ Hatters will have a vibrant home crowd behind them, but Forest will arrive in a desperate and ornery mood following a third-straight Premier League loss that gives them a record of 1-1-6 since the calendar turned to 2024.

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Joseph Johnson (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Teden Mengi (knock), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Gabriel Osho (knee), Elijah Adebayo (thigh)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

OUT: Gonzalo Montiel (muscular), Nuno Tavares (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (undisclosed), Giovanni Reyna (knock)