Bournemouth vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth host Luton at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday in what will be an emotional encounter on the south coast.

After the original game in December was abandoned due to Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch there is a special bond between these two clubs given the heroic actions of staff and medics from both clubs and the Bournemouth area on that day. The two sets of supporters have bonded too and this will be a special occasion as Lockyer is now healthy and on the road to recovery.

On the pitch, Bournemouth have been struggling in recent weeks with just one win from their last nine games but Andoni Iraola’s side are still in a very comfortable position in midtable in the league, 11 points above the relegation zone. Their comeback home draw against Sheffield United at the weekend was a surprise and they will be earmarking this game as a must-win to ease any lingering fears of being sucked into the relegation scrap.

Luton are in the thick of the battle to stay in the Premier League and they’re embracing it. They scored with virtually the last kick of the game away at Crystal Palace on Saturday to grab a 1-1 draw as Rob Edwards’ side never give up and you can argue they deserve to have at least five or six more points than their current tally of 21 points. But if the Hatters win at Bournemouth in midweek they will move out of the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Nottingham Forest and they host Forest in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday. It is a huge week for Luton and even though injuries are piling up for them they still stick to their very clear way of playing.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Luton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET Wednesday (March 13)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have struggled to pick up wins in recent months but they’re so tough to play against and USMNT fans will be hoping their captain Tyler Adams can get some minutes in the upcoming games after he was back on the bench this weekend against Sheffield United. Defensively Bournemouth have plenty of of injuries as Iraola is down to the bare bones for his back four.

OUT: Marcos Senesi (hamstring), Max Aarons (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (groin)

Luton team news, focus

Just look at the injuries Luton have and the fact they’re still in touching distance with safety is remarkable. They could have almost an entire starting lineup out injured for this game but Edwards’ side know what they’re good at and stick to it. Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend are using all of their experience and stepping up at big moments, while Carlton Morris is leading the line magnificently.

OUT: Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Joseph Johnson (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Osho (knee), Teden Mengi (knock), Elijah Adebayo (thigh)