Luton vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Luton Town host Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and this is what you call a proper relegation six-pointer.

WATCH LUTON v SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

The Hatters have been excellent in recent weeks as they followed up their 4-0 demolition of Brighton with a thrilling 4-4 draw at Newcastle United. Rob Edwards was a little disappointed his Luton side couldn’t hold on to the 4-2 lead they’d gained at St James’ Park but that shows just how far they’ve come in their debut Premier League season. They’re out of the bottom three heading into this weekend and Ross Barkley is putting in dazzling displays in central midfield.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Fellow new boys Sheffield United are in a very different place to Luton as they were smashed 5-0 at home by Aston Villa last weekend and after arriving in December, Chris Wilder has almost already run out of ideas. The Blades are conceding so many goals (a league high 59 in 23 games so far) and are now 10 points from safety. This is already a must-win game if they’re going to have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

How to watch Luton vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 10)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Luton, team news

Luton have been getting real joy out wide with Ogbene and Doughty causing so many problems and the duo of Morris and Adebayo up top are a real handful. Expect the Hatters to whip in plenty of dangerous set pieces and watch out for them on the counter.

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf)

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

Wilder has tried pretty much every combination of players possible and nothing is working. The Blades are trying to hang in games but they’re making sloppy defensive mistakes and don’t have a lot of confidence when they do get on the ball. Not a great combo. Manchester City loanee James McAtee has been the main positive so far this season.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), George Baldock (undisclosed), Rhian Brewster (suspended), Daniel Jebbison (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Max Lowe (undisclosed), Oliver McBurnie (calf), Ivo Grbic (concussion).