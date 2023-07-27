Manchester City, Spain legend David Silva announces retirement

David Silva has confirmed his retirement from football following an ACL injury in preseason with Real Sociedad.

The 37-year-old is a legend with both Spain and Manchester City having been a part of his national team’s incredible EURO-World Cup-EURO streak between 2008-2012 while also claiming 14 trophies with Man City.

[ MORE: Premier League transfers, Summer 2023 ]

Silva was thrice named in a PFA Team of the Year during his time at Man City, and only six players can claim more Premier League assists than Silva’s 92. That’s more than Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and many others.

Silva also scored 60 goals for Man City, and 35 for Spain. He won Copas del Rey with Valencia before his City tenure and Real Sociedad in 2019-20.

There is a statue of Silva outside the Etihad Stadium and that’s fitting for the Spaniard; Few players delivered so much artistry so consistently in their careers.