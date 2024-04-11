Manchester City vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City host Luton on Saturday as they aim to keep their treble hopes within reach but the Hatters are scrapping for survival.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v LUTON LIVE

Pep Guardiola’s side drew 3-3 at Real Madrid in midweek in an epic Champions League quarterfinal and with the second leg coming up in Manchester on Wednesday, we should expect plenty of squad rotation from City. They took care of business against Crystal Palace after conceding early last weekend and with Kevin de Bruyne in this kind of form, plus rested in midweek at Real Madrid, City have so many ways they can hurt you. But they are looking more than a little susceptible on the counter attack which is something they’ll have to be wary of this Saturday against their plucky Hertfordshire opponents.

Speaking of Luton, they secured a huge comeback win late on against Bournemouth last time out as Rob Edwards’ side are only in the relegation zone on goal difference with six games to go. That is an incredible achievement for the minnows, especially when you factor in all of the injuries they’ve suffered in recent months. Luton will try their best to keep it tight, then bombard City from set-piece situations and launch counters with the experienced duo of Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley standing tall and taking extra responsibility as the Hatters approach the home straight in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

How to watch Manchester City vs Luton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 13)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

Ederson could come back in goal, while Phil Foden suffered a small knock against Real Madrid so could be rested and Kevin de Bruyne will start in his place. What a luxury that is. Expect to see the likes of Alvarez, Doku and Bobb all start too.

OUT: Kyle Walker (hamstring), Nathan Ake (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (thigh)

Luton focus, team news

The Hatters have a very settled lineup at the moment because that is basically all they have. With Barkley and Townsend leading the way, Jordan Clark and Tahith Chong been excellent in midfield too, while the likes of Luke Berry and Cauley Woodrow are playing their part off the bench and every single Luton player is stepping up admirably as injuries have hit the Hatters hard.

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Gabriel Osho (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Issa Kabore (unable to face parent club),