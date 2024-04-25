 Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:32 AM

Manchester United’s harrowing run-in continues Saturday when newly-hopeful Burnley visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Sheffield United 4-2 at midweek to reclaim favorites’ status for sixth-place on the Premier League table, but did not inspire loads of confidence with their performance against the 20th-place side.

Man United are three points clear of Newcastle, five ahead of West Ham, and six past Chelsea, and control their own top-six destiny.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley’s last match was also against Sheffield United, and their 4-1 win was more comfortable.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets moved three points back of Nottingham Forest and two behind 18th-place Luton Town in the fight for safety, which is likely down to those three teams for one spot in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Burnley have Newcastle and Spurs before finishing with a visit from Forest, and will want at least one upset from that bunch to go into Week 38 with real hope.

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Raphael Varane (ankle), Mason Mount (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Jonny Evans (muscular), Willy Kambwala (other)

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed)