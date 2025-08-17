Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after win at Manchester United?
Published August 17, 2025 01:27 PM
MANCHESTER — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was eager to share his reaction following their scrappy win at Manchester United on Sunday.
The Gunners knew it would be a tough task to head to Old Trafford against a new-look United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. And it certainly was.
But they got the job done thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s first half header after a mistake from Man United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.
Here’s the latest Mikel Arteta reaction on Arsenal’s win at Manchester United.
Mikel Arteta reaction on Manchester United vs Arsenal
Reaction to come...