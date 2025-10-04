 Skip navigation
Mikel Arteta reaction: What did the Arsenal manager say after win vs West Ham?

  
Published October 4, 2025 11:59 AM

It was Mikel Arteta’s 300th game in charge of Arsenal on Saturday, as the Spaniard celebrated an easy 2-0 win against West Ham and his reaction was full of delight at the final whistle.

Facing West Ham has been difficult for Arteta in recent years as they’ve become Arsenal’s bogey team. Not this time.

They should have won by five or six as they momentarily went top of the Premier League table.

Here’s the latest Mikel Arteta reaction from north London.

Mikel Arteta reaction

On the performance: “Very happy. It was going to be a tough match and three games in seven days. Two very intense games before this. We knew this one was the one that was going to make the difference over the last two months with the amounts of fixtures and injuries and everything that we have to put is in a good position. I am very happy.”

On Martin Odegaard’s injury: “With Martin I think it was a clash knee to knee. It’s not looking very positive at the moment.”

On Declan Rice’s injury: “On Declan I think he was struggling with some back pain and he asked me to come off.”

On if Rice won’t join up with England: “I don’t know. Let’s see what the doctor says and the best thing for him.”