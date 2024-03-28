Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace in a hugely important game for both teams as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Forest dropped into the relegation zone during the international break as they were deducted four points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Forest have appealed that decision but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now have nine games to save themselves and they are not in great form. Just one win from their last nine games points to all of the talk about their impending points deduction impacting the team on the pitch. Now they know their fate they have to focus on matters on the pitch. Forest have some very talented individuals but Nuno needs to get the balance right.

Palace are eight points above the relegation zone but Oliver Glasner’s side have a ridiculously tough finish to the season with Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham, Wolves, Man United and Fulham still to come in their final 10 games. Palace know a win at Forest would go extremely close to guarantying their Premier League status for yet another season.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday (March 30)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest have some fitness concerns over forwards Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi so that could see Divock Origi start. Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi and Elanga are so important to the way Forest play on the counter and they have to be solid defensively during the final stages of the season if they’re going to stay up.

OUT: Gonzalo Montiel (thigh), Nuno Tavares (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (undisclosed), Chris Wood (undisclosed), Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Willy Boly (muscle)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Injuries are piling up for Palace again and Johnstone, Olise, Guehi and Doucoure being out hits the spine of their team massively. Glasner has had some more time to work with his squad on the training ground and we should see more of his ideas in this Palace performance.

OUT: Sam Johnstone (elbow - out for season), Michael Olise (hamstring), Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Rob Holding (ankle), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season)| QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh)