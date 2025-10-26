Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss speaks after loss at Aston Villa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
How to watch NASCAR on NBC Throwback Marathon on NBC Sports NOW: Start times, stream info, races

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
nbc_pl_burngoal3_251026.jpg
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_arscp_251026.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
How to watch NASCAR on NBC Throwback Marathon on NBC Sports NOW: Start times, stream info, races

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
nbc_pl_burngoal3_251026.jpg
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_arscp_251026.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss speaks after loss at Aston Villa

  
Published October 26, 2025 12:38 PM

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were flustered by Unai Emery’s defense-first Aston Villa on Sunday, falling 1-0 at Villa Park on a Matty Cash volley.

The delightful goal was in contrast to the rest of the contest, which saw Villa packed behind the ball and City unable to locate red-hot Erling Haaland.... at least in goals that could withstand VAR scrutiny.

MORE — Aston Villa vs Man City recap, video highlights

Haaland slid a ball home near the 90th minute but Omar Marmoush was judged to be offside before providing his would-be assist.

The rest of the service toward Haaland was disjointed and plenty of the visitors shots were blocked by brave Villa backs.

City will rue their sharpness on the day.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss speaks after loss at Aston Villa

On the loss: “That we are a really good team, we played a really good game but we miss again at the end — the actions when we attack the last line, the last pass, the last shot, the last cross — we need to be more present there. We started the game really well for 15, 20 minutes. They were better than us in the 3v1s, the 4v2s. We should attack the ball better, and after set pieces like they create because they are so good. In the second half we were much better, but we couldn’t score.”

What makes Villa difficult to defend: “They link very well. They attract you in high, high positions and they link behind, they have the ability to keep the ball. When you don’t win the duels, it is more difficult. … When they were in high positions [with the ball] we were not aggressive enough [in the first half]. Second half was much better.”

On the refereeing around the goal: “It was a corner, a good corner and goal,” Guardiola said with a wry smile on his face.